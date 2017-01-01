This made me wince. Suborbital is not anywhere near the cost of orbital vehicles. Although the cost HAS gone down. A SpaceX Dragon 2 costs about $70M with a crew of up to 7 reducing the cost to $10M a head. (When they start manned flights.) But this isn't 3 orders of magnitude =/
Problem I see is robotics, nobody wants to go to the effort to put up a space miner with all the human problems so all the work is focusing on robotics that could do this, however this is something that could ramp up quickly into a race once someone starts making a concerted effort or books some flights as the payoffs are enormous for the winner and Humanity.
However, this does make me wonder: are there any applications where platinum would actually make more sense than what we're already using? It doesn't conduct electricity better than copper, for instance. So aside from catalytic converters and jewelry (which we already use platinum for, so it'll just drop the cost rather than expand the market), what is it good for?
Secondly, what about other metals? Surely these asteroids have other valuable metals besides platinum, such as iron and nickel. Considering how much we use copper, we could really use a copper-rich asteroid.
Or do you just leave it in low earth orbit and build a space factory?
Here's something helpful:
http://www.space.com/15391-asteroid-mining-space-planetary-r...
A world where Goldman has first dibs on these resources, or any say in the matter at all actually, is a grim one to me.
As far as who owns what, I imagine the first successful exploitation of extraterrestrial resources will quickly be followed by the governments of countries with this capability hammering out some kind of international agreement on who can mine where.
