Open source Intercom.io Alternative
7 points by Mcfarlane 20 days ago | hide | past | web | 1 comment | favorite
Thinking about starting a project to build an open source version of Intercom. Founded numerous SaaS platforms which ran on Intercom and it's great software, but it's just too expensive for most early-stage startups. Just testing the waters here:

Would anyone here be interested in an open source alternative? Or would anyone be interested in contributing?




In what areas do you need some help?




