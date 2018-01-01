Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Open source Intercom.io Alternative
7 points by Mcfarlane 11 months ago | hide | past | web | favorite | 1 comment
Thinking about starting a project to build an open source version of Intercom. Founded numerous SaaS platforms which ran on Intercom and it's great software, but it's just too expensive for most early-stage startups. Just testing the waters here:

Would anyone here be interested in an open source alternative? Or would anyone be interested in contributing?




In what areas do you need some help?




