|
|Open source Intercom.io Alternative
|
7 points by Mcfarlane 20 days ago | hide | past | web | 1 comment | favorite
|Thinking about starting a project to build an open source version of Intercom. Founded numerous SaaS platforms which ran on Intercom and it's great software, but it's just too expensive for most early-stage startups. Just testing the waters here:
Would anyone here be interested in an open source alternative? Or would anyone be interested in contributing?
