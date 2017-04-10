Hacker News
Hugo 0.20 Released: Custom Output Formats
11 points
by
bjornerik
11 months ago
1 comment
rwieruch
11 months ago
If someone is interested to checkout Hugo, I have written up a my personal cheat sheet to setup everything with Digital Ocean. [0]
- [0]
https://www.robinwieruch.de/own-website-in-five-days/
