Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Hugo 0.20 Released: Custom Output Formats (bepsays.com)
11 points by bjornerik 11 months ago | hide | past | web | favorite | 1 comment



If someone is interested to checkout Hugo, I have written up a my personal cheat sheet to setup everything with Digital Ocean. [0]

- [0] https://www.robinwieruch.de/own-website-in-five-days/




Applications are open for YC Summer 2018

Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | Legal | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: