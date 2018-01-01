Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Following Google Trends, Le Pen would not enter second round of French election (medium.com)
2 points by soufron 11 months ago | hide | past | web | favorite | 1 comment



Are there polls that limit their demographics to people that have a track record of actually voting? I know they try to normalize for various demographics, but I've never seen this one mentioned, possibly because I live in a country with compulsory voting though.




Applications are open for YC Summer 2018

Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | Legal | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: