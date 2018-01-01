Hacker News
Following Google Trends, Le Pen would not enter second round of French election
2 points
by
soufron
11 months ago
1 comment
flukus
11 months ago
Are there polls that limit their demographics to people that have a track record of actually voting? I know they try to normalize for various demographics, but I've never seen this one mentioned, possibly because I live in a country with compulsory voting though.
