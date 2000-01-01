Ask HN: How to potentially sell a bot to an organization

I am a fellow developer/entrepreneur, have been working on a bot that will help general public access information of this organization in a much better/efficient way (at least that is what I + people I showed it to claim).

I am in two minds as to whether I should release it, generate userbase and then approach the organization or approach them first. Are there merits in selling the whole thing? Lets just say the service this "organization" provides is high value and people use it on daily basis. In terms of what's out there, I haven't come across anything after extensive lookout.

I am just laying out my thoughts here and I am open to advice of any kind at this point.

Appreciate you reading :)