Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Ask HN: What is it that you hate about the Unity Desktop?
2 points by pkd 20 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 1 comment | favorite
What exactly do you not like about Unity7?

The recent announcement from Canonical about doing away with Unity and Mir stirred up quite a storm in the Linux world; expected, given that Ubuntu is probably the most popular Linux distribution.

Mark Shuttleworth has since then also made comments like these, which signal towards a deeper issue:

"The whole Mir hate-fest boggled my mind - it's free software that does something invisible really well. It became a political topic as irrational as climate change or gun control, where being on one side or the other was a sign of tribal allegiance."






Latest version of Unity made it impossible to switch to LXDE. Most despicable. Previously if you somehow managed to find Unity terminal window (not easy) and install LXDE, then if you logout, there was a menu where you can uninstall Unity for all eternity. This time I could not figure out what to do, so I installed ready made Lubuntu instead.

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: