|Ask HN: What is it that you hate about the Unity Desktop?
2 points by pkd 20 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 1 comment | favorite
|What exactly do you not like about Unity7?
The recent announcement from Canonical about doing away with Unity and Mir stirred up quite a storm in the Linux world; expected, given that Ubuntu is probably the most popular Linux distribution.
Mark Shuttleworth has since then also made comments like these, which signal towards a deeper issue:
"The whole Mir hate-fest boggled my mind - it's free software that does something invisible really well. It became a political topic as irrational as climate change or gun control, where being on one side or the other was a sign of tribal allegiance."
