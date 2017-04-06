Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
U.S. strikes Syrian military airfield (washingtonpost.com)
50 points by finleymedia 37 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 12 comments | favorite





As a Syrian-American who voted for Clinton, I am incredibly happy that Trump has shown resolve where Obama failed to.

This may not directly cause the downfall of the abominable Assad regime, but at least it will make Assad think twice before using chemical weapons again. Hopefully, it will be followed by safe zones and arming the Free Syrian Army.

reply


It's not Assad using chemical weapons, it's the US backed groups. They launch a gas attack on civilians, blame it on Assad, and it gives them a 'credible' reason to keep trying to oust Assad for the formation of 'Greater Israel'.

reply


Previous discussion on a post that seems to have been removed from the front page for some reason: https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=14056254

Edit: removed hash

reply


I thought we were done with turning 90% of HN comments into "is this politics or not" experiments...

reply


Any anti-Trump thread gets flagged these days.

reply


Extensive discussion: https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=14056254

reply


Al Jazeera coverage:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UgJtWREOXHA

reply


Here's the official White House video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4sVp3yFNEYQ

reply


Interested to see how the market reacts to Trumps first and very justified use of military force.

reply


Hypothesis: this is a message to Xi and North Korea. Syria is a consequence-free zone. Unless we depose Assad and commit to nation building, this has limited non-humanitarian consequence. Bonus: decisive actiuon right after McMasters reclaims Bannon's NSC seat.

reply


Or it could be a message to Assad to stop using nerve gas. Just a wild guess.

reply


Or it could be political cover for trump to "show" he is not a Russian puppet.

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: