> operator-overloading enabling eDSL-creation
As far as I'm concerned, this is a bug not a feature. At least sbt seems to stick to ascii characters ;)
This is almost certainly in the negative column for me. SBT has the dubious distinction of being the only build system that takes me hours to figure out how to change a setting. Inevitably I have to fall back to reading the source, and given all the macro magic that can be difficult to unwind.
I've been using Pants, mostly because it's polyglot and has better multi-project support. The oss community is a lot smaller, and it has a fair number of problems around bugs, but I find the code much more approachable.
where are you using Pants?
I would really love to be able to use Pants as well, but alas, once I got running on SBT and was faced with a bit of rough-edges in Pants public-facing adoption/documentation story, I had to abort :)
I'd use SBT again for a locally contained, single project setup. Once you learn the arcana, it works well, has a ton of plugins, and the repl is nice. I don't think it scales well with new engineers or number of projects though.
"Build/Package/Release logic is complicated, and deserves sophisticated tools and abstractions just as much as the code it builds."
This seems correct until you realize that the #1 priority for your build system is to not be spending time screwing around with your build system. The benefits of using Maven to stay with the herd ends up dominating any benefits power you get to come up with clever build mechanisms. Then, yes, maybe you have an ugly shell script you have to run in your CI--but for all the crappiness of that, it's still composed on top of the thing that you basically never touch.
I've heard first hand from one big marquee Scala company (you could get it in a couple guesses) that this was basically why they were going to move away from SBT. That was years ago, so do with that what you will.
The "stay with the herd" argument is fair… if you're using/aping projects that have working Maven builds, it might be easier to mimic those than try to use a totally different tool; in fact, this is how my coworkers and I ended up starting on Maven: we effectively inherited the decision from Spark and ADAM.
"The herd" is also great for larger tooling/plugin support, but IME Maven folks more often than not think that SBT is less at parity than it is.
A related thing you called out is the "years ago" bit; a lot of people I talked to in the course of writing this had a bad experience with SBT N years ago (including myself!), so I think there's probably been a lot of improvement in SBT-land in the last few years, based on my finding it to be much more attractive now than it was last time I looked.
Finally, "spending time screwing around with your build system" is not unique to SBT :) in fact, that's partly why I became fed up with Maven ("I can enable these properties with profile A, and these other properties with profile B, now, is there one switch that can turn on both these profiles, which I frequently want to do?" comes to mind).
Anyway, we can ofc disagree about which tool to use for a given situation, I just wanted to express that I wish someone had put me on SBT sooner; good to know that others have had the opposite experience!
Plus compilation with SBT is ridiculously, laughably slow. Modifiying your build.sbt essentially causes a rebuild of your whole project. The complexity and expressiveness of SBT is a BAD THING in terms of compilation and troubleshooting.
Maven suffers from a different issue. Build processes are fundamentally procedural, not declarative so sooner or later you have to shoehorn your shell commands into a maven plugin section in your xml instead of just executing them as a line from within your build script.
That being said, I've tried Gradle (knew a guy who worked for them too) and it's really nice. I could see using it over SBT. The trouble is sbt has a lot of nice plugins (sbt-native-package, sbt-docker) which, last time I checked, didn't have equivalences in the Gradle world (they might now).
In a perfect world I would have discussed Gradle here as well, but I've never actually used it and so that fell out of scope (same with a more thorough treatment of Pantsbuild that I hoped to do).
Your articulation of Maven's issues also resonates :)
I do experience slow project reloads in IntelliJ (not as much on the SBT CLI), so that's fair. Not a dealbreaker given how much easier (read: more possible?) it is to express the logic I want to express in SBT, but reasonable people can disagree about those tradeoffs :)
Any specific examples you have in mind?
As I mentioned in the post, the first… 5 Maven plugins I looked for all existed in about as good or better form in SBT-land.
Come to think of it, the dependency plugin in SBT, https://github.com/jrudolph/sbt-dependency-graph, seems to be missing some wildcard features that I used to like in maven-dependency-plugin. OTOH, it has some things that afaik don't exist in maven-dependency-plugin, like dot-graph output.
