Superloop just bought Subtel Partners today as well: https://www.itnews.com.au/news/superloop-acquires-subpartner...
It's only being built with 2 fiber pairs, so should be fairly cheap. It's one of the first cables I've heard of to exclusively use spectrum sharing:
"The system will use a two-fibre pair ‘open cable’ design with spectrum sharing technology. Consortium members will have spectrum ownership providing the ability to independently take advantage of technology advancements and future upgrades as required."
reply
Superloop just bought Subtel Partners today as well: https://www.itnews.com.au/news/superloop-acquires-subpartner...
It's only being built with 2 fiber pairs, so should be fairly cheap. It's one of the first cables I've heard of to exclusively use spectrum sharing:
"The system will use a two-fibre pair ‘open cable’ design with spectrum sharing technology. Consortium members will have spectrum ownership providing the ability to independently take advantage of technology advancements and future upgrades as required."
reply