Google invests in cable from Australia to Singapore (blog.google)
1 comment





Interestingly this cable is being built by Subtel Partners (Press release: http://subpartners.net/press/subpartners-Indigo-media-releas...) and was previously called APX (West & Central).

Superloop just bought Subtel Partners today as well: https://www.itnews.com.au/news/superloop-acquires-subpartner...

It's only being built with 2 fiber pairs, so should be fairly cheap. It's one of the first cables I've heard of to exclusively use spectrum sharing:

"The system will use a two-fibre pair ‘open cable’ design with spectrum sharing technology. Consortium members will have spectrum ownership providing the ability to independently take advantage of technology advancements and future upgrades as required."

