This is just the first release of what we hope to be many more in the coming weeks and months. The surface area of Jenkins is _huge_ and we may not have all your use-cases covered - please send us your feedback and feature requests by signing up to https://issues.jenkins-ci.org and submit a new issue under the 'blueocean-plugin' component.
A few things that are coming up soon:
- Support for Github Enterprise
- Full read/write from the Visual Pipeline Editor for any Git
repository (Github is supported today!)
- Visual Pipeline Editor feature parity with Declarative Pipeline
reply
It has improved a lot since I last tried it. Although my team is moving towards Travis for everything except server deployments. Pains me to say since I especially appreciate self-hosting, but Jenkins is still massively behind in everything outside of Blue Ocean. :/
For lots of things that are now basic in all CI/CD systems (email/slack/irc notifications, github login, etc), Jenkins still requires external plugins and/or a ton of setup from the really clunky UI. It's too much :(
What's the plan to resolve this? Is blue ocean going to spread to the other areas of Jenkins?
We want to run one job to build things, then after we deploy, we want to trigger another job that runs a bunch of integration, performance, etc. tests against the new code.
It also switches your default GitHub links to Blue Ocean. If you only want to try it out, you'll have to tell your users to switch their Notification URL back to Jenkins Classic in their user configuration page. (If there's a way to do this for everyone, I'd love to hear it.)
This is just the first release of what we hope to be many more in the coming weeks and months. The surface area of Jenkins is _huge_ and we may not have all your use-cases covered - please send us your feedback and feature requests by signing up to https://issues.jenkins-ci.org and submit a new issue under the 'blueocean-plugin' component.
A few things that are coming up soon:
- Support for Github Enterprise
- Full read/write from the Visual Pipeline Editor for any Git repository (Github is supported today!)
- Visual Pipeline Editor feature parity with Declarative Pipeline
reply