The Desperate Journey of a Trafficked Girl (newyorker.com)
34 points by pmcpinto 11 months ago | hide | past | web | favorite | 9 comments



Part of the world used to buy slaves from another part of the world, and a war was fought to halt the buying part.

It doesn't seem like the selling part of the world has stopped selling. Wars aren't like they used to be though, and probably can't stop this sort of thing anymore. AK-47's and pick-up trucks create fluid conflicts that have no clear start or finish.

So what settles the score in a lawless country? What stops irrational violence in its tracks?


> Part of the world used to buy slaves from another part of the world, and a war was fought to halt the buying part.

Do you mean the US civil war? The importation of African slaves was banned in the US well before the civil war was fought. This was much less controversial than ownership of slaves because it served as a protectionist measure for current slave owners (who, by then, had their own supply of American born slaves). See https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Act_Prohibiting_Importation_of...


That's not the slant I got from the article. Writing about Nigerian gangs running prostitution rackets is not what you do to persuade people that mass immigration from there is the answer.

I wonder if tech could help with the problems. If you had greater clarity on who was doing what to whom it could help the authorities.


> They have no moral obligation to accept these people.

What right do you or any other person or entity have to restrict the movement of other homo-sapiens?


So, your home is always unlocked, door opened and anyone can simply walk in as they please?


Because your country is your home. People have a right to communally decide who they let in.


> Because your country is your home. Who says? Have you been hiding the rulebook to the game of Life: Spaceship Earth this whole time?

It's threads like these that remind me HN is not a different collection of voices. It's the same mix of A-holes with a higher average net worths and grander visions of themselves.

Root commenter: "Apathetic"? Suggesting a government is apathetic for its distinct efforts to not be apathetic towards others in need is rich... and a special kind of horrible.


> Who says?

Who says it's not? Don't the people living in a country have a right to decide what to do with it?


No, they don't.

You can't just arbitrarily say huge chunks of planet are off limits because the people who fell out of a vagina there say so.

You can enforce it with guns and an ongoing culture as we see with the current state of things, but that doesn't make it moral.




