Benchmarking shared memory vs message passing on OS X (antoniofrighetto.com)
24 points by invalid_name 3 hours ago | 7 comments





This article is very difficult to follow. It seems to be timing the difference between mach_msgs and System V semaphores. It does not seem to be comparing shared memory vs message passing.

> I have done multiple tests and then took an average, don't know how much these results can be reliable (since to get statistics more plausible we perhaps should have allocated much more memory).

Yep. Nothing to see here

Wanted to just note down the numbers I got by timing, as then I said, I wanted to remark that was interesting how they are being used complementarily and had fun to implement them.

It is not really benchmarking. And not really about shared memory.

Sorry for being rude.

Indeed I'm not merely speaking about shared memory, you can find anything anywhere about it. If you had really taken the time to read it, you would have just figured it out.

Sidebar: Apple's desktop operating system hasn't been called OS X for almost a year.

There are no graphs, how is this a benchmark?

I haven't even thought about graphs, I just called 'benchmark' the output of time(1).

