reply
Edit: A glance at said results is making my point fairly well. It would appear that when you try to make money blocking only some ads, people... don't like that in their ad "blocker". When that blocker is a bloated CPU/Memory hog compared to the competitor which doesn't show you ads...
...
....
.....
You can see how this is going right? Maybe your strategy would have worked 5 or 10 years ago, before malware, loud ads, endless tracking and other miserable practices burned us all so thoroughly out on ads. When those practices had us by all by the balls, "This is unfair!" "This will end badly!" was roundly ignored.
Now that people have options, suddenly it's, "We're all in this together guys! Lets be cool about this."
reply