Sorry but please don't spread these kind of lies. I love .NET Core to death, but the ecosystem is VERY immature. Just today I have been trying to authenticate with the Azure API for 8 hours because:
1) There is barely any support for .NET Core in the Azure SDK.
2) The documentation on the website is very outdated and does not take .NET Core into account. For example the documentation about Table Storage is talking about a TableQuery function that does NOT exist for .NET Core (and this isn't mentioned anywhere), the Azure Webjobs SDK does NOT support .NET Core (again, never mentioned anywhere).
3) .NET Core itself and the tooling surrounding it is full of bugs still. Yesterday I've been trying to reference the TableEntity class in my file, but VS couldn't find it anywhere. I've been trying really hard to get it working, even decompiling the source code to see what's up, but in the end apparently I just had to unload the project and reload it.
Developing for .NET Core is still very, very, very painful. So many things will break and will not be supported (yet).
It sounds like the author was an ASP.NET developer, dabbled a little in Node, then worked with Xamarin (also .NET) then moved to ASP.NET Core. Nothing wrong with any of that, but it only stands to reason you'll find ASP.NET easier to work with than Node when you've used it extensively and Node not very much at all.
When I first read the title I thought it was a node.js dev moving to ASP.NET.
TL;DR The poster of the blog found out that ASP.NET fits his needs better, since he seems more capable on that bit etc and he wants to highlight that ASP.NET has improved a lot towards supporting other platforms than Windows and other capabilities other than webforms etc.
Tons of breaking changes between 2 years ago node and current stable node.. that's like.. 0.12.x to 6.x? Is it a package issue? I've not had a problem as long as my package config was the same.
Python, Java, golang, C#, and maybe even PHP have more mature and reasonable stacks.
https://mobile.twitter.com/mitsuhiko/status/7126249140717281...
https://www.reddit.com/r/programming/comments/4bjss2/an_11_l...
