Moving from Node.js to ASP.NET Core (thomasbandt.com)
"very mature und stable"

Sorry but please don't spread these kind of lies. I love .NET Core to death, but the ecosystem is VERY immature. Just today I have been trying to authenticate with the Azure API for 8 hours because:

1) There is barely any support for .NET Core in the Azure SDK.

2) The documentation on the website is very outdated and does not take .NET Core into account. For example the documentation about Table Storage is talking about a TableQuery function that does NOT exist for .NET Core (and this isn't mentioned anywhere), the Azure Webjobs SDK does NOT support .NET Core (again, never mentioned anywhere).

3) .NET Core itself and the tooling surrounding it is full of bugs still. Yesterday I've been trying to reference the TableEntity class in my file, but VS couldn't find it anywhere. I've been trying really hard to get it working, even decompiling the source code to see what's up, but in the end apparently I just had to unload the project and reload it.

Developing for .NET Core is still very, very, very painful. So many things will break and will not be supported (yet).

.NET core itself is actually very very stable. The TOOLING for .NET core is what's in flux the most right now.

Just to throw out the obvious: it should be trivial to get some old Node code up and running, particularly if you don't mind using an old runtime version. If you've run npm shrinkwrap you have a log of the exact versions of each package used. You don't have to use ES6 or Typescript, you can keep on trucking the same as you ever did.

It sounds like the author was an ASP.NET developer, dabbled a little in Node, then worked with Xamarin (also .NET) then moved to ASP.NET Core. Nothing wrong with any of that, but it only stands to reason you'll find ASP.NET easier to work with than Node when you've used it extensively and Node not very much at all.

I personally find the title could better be worded "Moving my blog from Node.js to ASP.NET" or "I just found out that ASP.NET got much better than it used to be"

When I first read the title I thought it was a node.js dev moving to ASP.NET.

TL;DR The poster of the blog found out that ASP.NET fits his needs better, since he seems more capable on that bit etc and he wants to highlight that ASP.NET has improved a lot towards supporting other platforms than Windows and other capabilities other than webforms etc.

Rather lacking in details on what actually went wrong. Then, instead of figuring it out the best solution is just to switch stacks? Seems a bit.. lazy to me.

Tons of breaking changes between 2 years ago node and current stable node.. that's like.. 0.12.x to 6.x? Is it a package issue? I've not had a problem as long as my package config was the same.

Why weren't they using nvm? Did they have a build server? I'm confused how it suddenly stopped working, but TBH I got a bit confused and bored.

I can't figure out the circle jerk around Node. Debugging sucks A LOT, JS syntax sucks, single thread sucks, NPM is filled with 95% junk.

Python, Java, golang, C#, and maybe even PHP have more mature and reasonable stacks.

I completely agree. The fact that there are so many abstractions that compile/transpile into javascript is also a big red flag. What other languages do you see that in? And then of course there is the horrible standard library, where the most obvious functions don't exist and require a package and maintainer.

https://mobile.twitter.com/mitsuhiko/status/7126249140717281...

https://www.reddit.com/r/programming/comments/4bjss2/an_11_l...

I'm with you on NPM and the JavaScript language, but suggesting that Node debugging "sucks" is sure indicative that you've chosen to ignore the available tools - it is one of the only dynamic languages where post-mortem debugging is possible _at all_.

What you stated IS the circle jerk. I can't come to a single thread mentioning node without 1/4 of the comments being your complaints.

