Hacker News
new
|
comments
|
show
|
ask
|
jobs
|
submit
login
Classifying White Blood Cells with Deep Learning
(
athelas.com
)
9 points
by
sethbannon
1 hour ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
1 comment
|
favorite
minimaxir
5 minutes ago
As an off-topic aside, there has been
very
suspicious behavior with this submission. It has been submitted
atleast 6 times in 3 days
by mostly the same people (
https://news.ycombinator.com/from?site=athelas.com
), and I know the OP of this submission submitted it earlier today and deleted it after it didn't get upvotes.
Don't do that. At the least, it isn't worth it for just a blog post.
reply
Guidelines
|
FAQ
|
Support
|
API
|
Security
|
Lists
|
Bookmarklet
|
DMCA
|
Apply to YC
|
Contact
Search:
Don't do that. At the least, it isn't worth it for just a blog post.
reply