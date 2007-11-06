Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Cancer Isn’t a Logic Problem (nautil.us)
This is a special case of the "Andy Grove Fallacy": http://blogs.sciencemag.org/pipeline/archives/2007/11/06/and...

> Andy Grove has had prostate cancer, and now suffers from Parkinson’s, so it’s no wonder that he’s taken aback at how poorly we understand each of those diseases – not to mention all the rest of them. But his experience in the technology world has warped his worldview. We are not suffering from a lack of urgency over here – talk to anyone who’s working for a small company shoveling its cash into the furnace quarter by quarter, or for a large one watching its most lucrative patents inexorably melt away. And we don’t suffer from a lack of hard-charging modern management techniques, that’s for sure.

What we suffer from is working on some of the hardest scientific problems in the history of the species.

Gene Regulatory Network resembles (stochastic) recurrent neural network and is sometimes modeled as such. Each cell has it's own GRN and then there is signaling between the cells.

Its understandably very hard problem to nudge network states back to the normal or to kill itself once it's gone haywire and causes other networks go haywire too. The "error state" cells are changing and those who survive the last nudge continue to reproduce.

If I understand Kozubek's argument correctly, cancer is ecologic, not systemic because of this evolution of cancer cell populations. If the cancer is ecologic problem, solving cancer means that it's not enough to figure out cell's state and fix it. You must figure out how the cancer cell ecology works and find a way to drive it into extinction without survivals. Just setting more mousetraps is not working solution if the mouse population is evolving hour by hour and branching.

The author's last word:

we need to consider that the system of cancer goes far beyond the biochemistry of cancer cells. Cancer relates to our fundamental constitution as multicellular organisms, our limited lifespan, the epidemiology of the aging population, socioeconomics and the future of society. Those who believe that the problem of cancer can be solved by killing or reprogramming cancer cells need to take a step back from the molecular technicalities and take a look at the bigger picture.

Erm. This is a terrible argument.

The universe is logical. Each cell in the human body is at its core just a very complex state machine.

What we call cancer is just a particular state for a cell, and its descendents.

Find a way to change the cell state, we end cancer. And we know we can change a cell state-we can transform skin cells into stem cells, so what would make it impossible to turn cancerous cells into non-cancerous cells?

We just haven't found out the proper way to do so. It takes data, and simulation, and lots of time. At some point we'll figure it out.

I think the only misguided attempts are chemotherapy-based - damaging cells indiscriminately, just because cancer cells multiply faster and thus accumulate dna damage faster and thus die faster than normal cells. This means that unless you kill all the cancerous cells your cancer will come back. The problem is chemotherapy drugs will also be damaging your body in other ways, depressing your immune system, and thus making it easier for any remaining cancerous cell to start it all over again.

I believe it's much easier to simply figure out the right cocktail that would change cancerous cells into normal cells again, and then find the delivery mechanism for that.

I can see a future where we can transform cancerous cells into cancer-killing cells (let's say T/B Cells) that would just cascade into the complete eradication of cancerous cells within an organism.

This guy's argument boils down to lack of imagination.

Chaotic, unpredictable behaviours can emerge when simpler, predictable elements are brought together. A double pendulum is a good example of this.

Agreed that we don't yet know how to regulate the apoptosis, or understand how metastasis works. DNA Methylation, small RNA regulation, and purpose of non-coding RNA isn't very well understood yet, too.

> I believe it's much easier to simply figure out the right cocktail that would change cancerous cells into normal cells again, and then find the delivery mechanism for that.

I reckon much of this has to do with small RNA and miRNA based regulation of transcription. Essentially the specific portions of the RNA/DNA are "silenced" by several regulatory factors. If a growth promotor gene, say CDKNA is accidentally silenced then the cell would undergo an uncontrolled growth, _with_ mutations. This in turn will grow "diseased" cells, eventually causing cancer. Trouble is, we just do not understand this properly, yet.

He does spell out why he doesn't subscribe to that approach:

"Cancer cells are not simply a disorder or breakdown in a mechanism, but an organism going on a full-tilt offensive, using multiple, often shifting strategies to produce and use molecular fuel, win resources, and evade the immune system. If so, then the rules of the game may change—these insights suggest that the war on cancer may be endless."

I don't have any expertise here, so I'm not saying he's right or wrong. But it doesn't seem to be a lack of imagination.

cancer isn't a particular state, except in the vaguest sense of 'continually multiplying, but like, in a bad way'.

any person's cancer is millions/billions of semi-independent, extremely complicated, poorly understood state machines, with a variety of mutations, constantly interacting and evolving against any treatments applied and immune reactions.

imho, cancer is a fundamental disease/property of multicellular life, and trivial reductionist perspectives completely out of touch.

> imho, cancer is a fundamental disease/property of multicellular life

I like analogizing between multicellular organisms and nation-states, in that both are complex systems built upon the coordination of many individual systems (cells/people). In the case of cancer, what we have is essentially rebellion, a failure of control: individual cells decide to stop cooperating and instead begin competing with the body that houses them. So I agree with you... rebellion is always a threat to any system of control.

Unlike actual rebellion, though, there's no way the cancer can "win" in the sense of taking over control of the body. If only cancer could realize the futility of its crusade...

In principle it shouldn't matter that cancer is not well defined, if health is well defined. "Just" visit every single cell and repair its gene sequence to your body's consensus sequence, and similarly for the epigenetic state to the extent necessary -- the latter requires more knowledge to do correctly, but otoh seems less crucial.

This is of course ridiculously ambitious compared to the current state of the art, but I think it's a reasonable start to countering the claim that a general cure for cancer is impossible in principle.

A cell /is/ epigenetic state, and the effect of any piece of DNA is profoundly controlled by other pieces of DNA, RNA, proteins, RNAs interacting with RNAs, RNAs interacting with proteins, proteins interacting with proteins, etc. Scrubbing the proteins, RNA, and so forth from a cell without killing it is inconceivable.

That said, I don't want to say that cancer is fundamentally beyond us. I think cheap sequencing and emerging highly targeted DNA editing systems, along with better understanding of the immune response to cancer, will get us most of the way there in a practical sense.

Why is it misguided to do things that are known to be effective?

I think for people with cancer right now, waiting for magic would be a lot more misguided than chemotherapy.

There's some days during my treatment that I'd almost be tempted to. Chemotherapy is rough :(

I don't think you understood his cancer is ecologic, not systemic argument correctly.

>The universe is logical.

How so?

>at its core just a very complex state machine

Why do you say that?

thank you for warning me in advance about your terrible argument

>> The universe is logical. Each cell in the human body is at its core just a very complex state machine.

So the universe is just math, basically? Or maybe a computer program?

You just solved cancer from first principles on a message board. Congratulations!

Ever done any wet lab research?

I strongly disagree with this essay.

Everything is a logic problem.

Then there is no need for science. The Greeks should had this figured out millennia ago.

