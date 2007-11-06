>
Andy Grove has had prostate cancer, and now suffers from Parkinson’s, so it’s no wonder that he’s taken aback at how poorly we understand each of those diseases – not to mention all the rest of them. But his experience in the technology world has warped his worldview. We are not suffering from a lack of urgency over here – talk to anyone who’s working for a small company shoveling its cash into the furnace quarter by quarter, or for a large one watching its most lucrative patents inexorably melt away. And we don’t suffer from a lack of hard-charging modern management techniques, that’s for sure.
What we suffer from is working on some of the hardest scientific problems in the history of the species.
Its understandably very hard problem to nudge network states back to the normal or to kill itself once it's gone haywire and causes other networks go haywire too. The "error state" cells are changing and those who survive the last nudge continue to reproduce.
If I understand Kozubek's argument correctly, cancer is ecologic, not systemic because of this evolution of cancer cell populations. If the cancer is ecologic problem, solving cancer means that it's not enough to figure out cell's state and fix it. You must figure out how the cancer cell ecology works and find a way to drive it into extinction without survivals. Just setting more mousetraps is not working solution if the mouse population is evolving hour by hour and branching.
we need to consider that the system of cancer goes far beyond the biochemistry of cancer cells. Cancer relates to our fundamental constitution as multicellular organisms, our limited lifespan, the epidemiology of the aging population, socioeconomics and the future of society. Those who believe that the problem of cancer can be solved by killing or reprogramming cancer cells need to take a step back from the molecular technicalities and take a look at the bigger picture.
The universe is logical. Each cell in the human body is at its core just a very complex state machine.
What we call cancer is just a particular state for a cell, and its descendents.
Find a way to change the cell state, we end cancer. And we know we can change a cell state-we can transform skin cells into stem cells, so what would make it impossible to turn cancerous cells into non-cancerous cells?
We just haven't found out the proper way to do so. It takes data, and simulation, and lots of time. At some point we'll figure it out.
I think the only misguided attempts are chemotherapy-based - damaging cells indiscriminately, just because cancer cells multiply faster and thus accumulate dna damage faster and thus die faster than normal cells. This means that unless you kill all the cancerous cells your cancer will come back. The problem is chemotherapy drugs will also be damaging your body in other ways, depressing your immune system, and thus making it easier for any remaining cancerous cell to start it all over again.
I believe it's much easier to simply figure out the right cocktail that would change cancerous cells into normal cells again, and then find the delivery mechanism for that.
I can see a future where we can transform cancerous cells into cancer-killing cells (let's say T/B Cells) that would just cascade into the complete eradication of cancerous cells within an organism.
This guy's argument boils down to lack of imagination.
Agreed that we don't yet know how to regulate the apoptosis, or understand how metastasis works. DNA Methylation, small RNA regulation, and purpose of non-coding RNA isn't very well understood yet, too.
> I believe it's much easier to simply figure out the right cocktail that would change cancerous cells into normal cells again, and then find the delivery mechanism for that.
I reckon much of this has to do with small RNA and miRNA based regulation of transcription. Essentially the specific portions of the RNA/DNA are "silenced" by several regulatory factors. If a growth promotor gene, say CDKNA is accidentally silenced then the cell would undergo an uncontrolled growth, _with_ mutations. This in turn will grow "diseased" cells, eventually causing cancer. Trouble is, we just do not understand this properly, yet.
"Cancer cells are not simply a disorder or breakdown in a mechanism, but an organism going on a full-tilt offensive, using multiple, often shifting strategies to produce and use molecular fuel, win resources, and evade the immune system. If so, then the rules of the game may change—these insights suggest that the war on cancer may be endless."
I don't have any expertise here, so I'm not saying he's right or wrong. But it doesn't seem to be a lack of imagination.
any person's cancer is millions/billions of semi-independent, extremely complicated, poorly understood state machines, with a variety of mutations, constantly interacting and evolving against any treatments applied and immune reactions.
imho, cancer is a fundamental disease/property of multicellular life, and trivial reductionist perspectives completely out of touch.
I like analogizing between multicellular organisms and nation-states, in that both are complex systems built upon the coordination of many individual systems (cells/people). In the case of cancer, what we have is essentially rebellion, a failure of control: individual cells decide to stop cooperating and instead begin competing with the body that houses them. So I agree with you... rebellion is always a threat to any system of control.
Unlike actual rebellion, though, there's no way the cancer can "win" in the sense of taking over control of the body. If only cancer could realize the futility of its crusade...
This is of course ridiculously ambitious compared to the current state of the art, but I think it's a reasonable start to countering the claim that a general cure for cancer is impossible in principle.
That said, I don't want to say that cancer is fundamentally beyond us. I think cheap sequencing and emerging highly targeted DNA editing systems, along with better understanding of the immune response to cancer, will get us most of the way there in a practical sense.
I think for people with cancer right now, waiting for magic would be a lot more misguided than chemotherapy.
How so?
>at its core just a very complex state machine
Why do you say that?
So the universe is just math, basically? Or maybe a computer program?
