Another site to help you with salary negotiation 1 point by wagescout 22 minutes ago | hide | past | web | discuss | favorite Here are some search examples you might like to check out: + This is how much Google is paying https://wagescout.com/company/Google%20Inc./ + This is how much employees are earning in New York, New York https://wagescout.com/job-region/new-york-ny/ + This is how much an employee with a Bachelor's degree is making https://wagescout.com/job-type/bachelor/ + This lists the typical jobs that give you 200k+ base salary https://wagescout.com/job-tag/200k/ + And this is how a Software Engineer having a Bachelor's degree with 5 years experience is earning 200k (base salary only) at Facebook in New York, New York https://wagescout.com/job/software-engineer-87098/ We hope this site might be useful to some of you, esp those who are looking for a job move, who are considering an ongoing offer, who are trying to ask for a raise but dont know how much is enough, or simply those who are curious about how other people might be getting out there.







