Hull teacher held in Chinese jail for 'not being a friend of the country' (hulldailymail.co.uk)
31 points by neverminder 2 hours ago | hide | past | web | 10 comments | favorite





> "We got three meals a day, usually boiled cabbage"

> "In the afternoons, they screened really terrible films, usually with Nicholas Cage in them."

Damn, they actually found the quickest way to psychologically break people!

Although this may seem to be a torture strategy to those not from China, I can assure you after living there for a few years, Nick Cage is extremely popular in China.

Not a great way to make friends

Note that China has a seat in the United Nations Human Rights Council, along with Saudi Arabia and others like that. It is the ultimate irony. They just don't give a fuck and we western nations place our greed and capitalism over our morals. Nobody stands up to China because we need the cheap goods. What is described in this article is one of the purest forms of fascism. It makes me sick.

>They just don't give a fuck and we western nations place our greed and capitalism over our morals.

You really have some catching up to do with regards to the modern history of western nations...

From enslaving billions of people in their colonies up to the 60s (and still in tens of still non freed nations) [1], to human zoos [2], to slavery [3], to gasing 6 million people to death [4], to 2 world wars [5], to nuking civilians [6], to killing democracies and supporting dictatorships [7][8][9][10][11], to mass killing people asking for their freedom [10], to off-law prisons [11], to record incarceration rates [12], to record open-season police shootings [13], to seggregation [14][15][16], and so on (and we barely scratched the surface, plus all these are the polished, generally accepted "official" stories: the reality on the ground, and the stories of the actual victims are much bleaker and morbid) -- western nations hardly place anything over greed and capitalism.

[1] https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/History_of_colonialism [2] https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Human_zoo [3] https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Slavery_in_the_United_States [4] https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Holocaust [5] https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/World_war, [6] https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Atomic_bombings_of_Hiroshima_a... [7] https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/1953_Iranian_coup_d%27%C3%A9ta... [8] https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/United_States_intervention_in_... [9] https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Banana_republic [10] https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Operation_Gladio [10] https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Paris_massacre_of_1961 [11] https://www.theguardian.com/world/2001/aug/01/indonesia.comm... [11] https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Guantanamo_Bay_detention_camp [12] https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/fact-checker/wp/2015/07/... [13] https://mappingpoliceviolence.org/unarmed/ [14] https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Racial_segregation_in_the_Unit... [15] https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Apartheid [16] https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Redlining

I hope you aren't American, because then the talk of "our morals" is a bit rich when discussing imprisoning people for bad reasons. Or complaining about a seat for the Saudis that the US got for them while they fund their war crimes in Yemen.

I agree, the Irony is insane, but what can we do? Sometimes makes me wonder.

Western nations aren't exactly standing on a moral high ground, either.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Whataboutism

Invocation of Whataboutism is an easy cop-out to never have to look one's self in the mirror. It's used by people in glass houses who only want to throw stones at their neighbors.

It's also not applicable here since the grandparent already did a relative comparison of China with the supposedly better "western track record", so this comparison warrants a response.

