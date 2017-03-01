Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Dimnie: Malware targeting open-source developers (paloaltonetworks.com)
5 points by justinclift 28 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 1 comment | favorite





Url changed from https://arstechnica.co.uk/security/2017/03/someone-is-puttin..., which points to this. There was a small discussion at https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=13992005 but perhaps changing the url to the original article will stimulate a more substantive one.

Submitters: please submit original sources, as the site guidelines ask (https://news.ycombinator.com/newsguidelines.html). Myriads of blog posts and articles mostly just point to something else; be a good HN submitter and do the pointer traversal for the rest of us.

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: