Once a deal is moved to a “pending close” stage in Base, an invoice is automatically created. All relevant information is pulled directly from Base into the contract, which is then sent to the primary contact via email, and noted on your Base Deal for easy reference.
Paycove uses Stripe as it's payment processor, allowing you to collect, refund, and monitor payments from Paycove. You may also handle charges very granularly from Stripe's Dashboard. Stripe's security measures are best in the industry, making sure that your customers' information is safe.
Paycove also stays in sync with your BaseCRM and Stripe accounts to give you an overview of useful statistics about your invoices. Monitor your conversion rate, and average time-to-payment from your Paycove Dashboard.
We offer a free 14 day trial to test it out.
We love hearing from you, so please reach out if you have any comments or questions!
