How Right-Wing Media Saved Obamacare (theatlantic.com)
I wouldn't call doing nothing "saving" Obamacare. There are still severe problems with the current system because the number of young healthy people is not offsetting the cost of sick people as expected. If Government subsidies are removed almost no insurances would be in the black. This is not sustainable, needs reform, and everyone knows it.

Also, "There are many people bear responsibility for the GOP’s failure to improve upon Obamacare." is quite a statement. Since the author acknowledges Obamacare has some shortfalls, shouldn't the onus of improving the bill be on the party that rammed it through before reading it?

