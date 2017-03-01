Also, "There are many people bear responsibility for the GOP’s failure to improve upon Obamacare." is quite a statement. Since the author acknowledges Obamacare has some shortfalls, shouldn't the onus of improving the bill be on the party that rammed it through before reading it?
reply
Also, "There are many people bear responsibility for the GOP’s failure to improve upon Obamacare." is quite a statement. Since the author acknowledges Obamacare has some shortfalls, shouldn't the onus of improving the bill be on the party that rammed it through before reading it?
reply