Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Apple Releases MacOS 10.12.4 with Night Shift (9to5mac.com)
18 points by totorokun 35 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 14 comments | favorite





System requirements for Night Shift:

    Night Shift requires macOS Sierra 10.12.4 and one of these Mac computers,
    using the built-in display or the displays listed:

    • MacBook (Early 2015 or newer)     • Apple LED Cinema Display
    • MacBook Air (Mid 2012 or newer)   • Apple Thunderbolt Display
    • MacBook Pro (Mid 2012 or newer)   • LG UltraFine 5K Display
    • Mac mini (Late 2012 or newer)     • LG UltraFine 4K Display
    • iMac (Late 2012 or newer)
    • Mac Pro (Late 2013 or newer)
So this doesn't work on arbitrary 3rd party displays, only Apple ones. That's a pretty big constraint. Edit: Some people are saying it works on their 3rd party monitors anyway.

Source: https://support.apple.com/en-ca/HT207513

reply


But yet, Night Shift works just fine on my Dell U2412M. Toggling Night Shift on/off using the switch in the Notification panel (right side) shows the Night Shift effect just as it does on the built-in display on my Macbook Pro (late 2014).

reply


That's very weird, does anyone have any insight about this decision on a technical level?

reply


My guess is that the Night Shift feature depends significantly on the color profile, various options (color temperature, gamma, contrast, sRGB setting, etc.) and calibration of the display.

With their own displays, they have full control over that in software, and can produce expected results. It'd be much harder to have predictable results with 3rd party monitors that users configure themselves, so Apple probably opted to outright not support those monitors.

It's also a lot easier to test the feature on a limited combination of hardware.

reply


I don't think there's one at the moment, but if I were Apple's CEO, I would make all Apple devices have two types of backlights: regular LED backlighting, and LED backlighting with no blue components.

A hardware solution would be more costly, but it would be the "Apple" way. Be aware that even if you use Flux or Night Shift your display still emits significant blue light.

It could be marketed as a big feature on an Apple keynote, given how much we use devices at night.

reply


If it works like iOS it changes the tint based on the contents of the screen so it could require some extra processing power to dynamically change the tint level.

reply


Does anybody why that is? Does Apple have a real reason here or is it just some kind of arbitrary rule to sell more displays? Considering that even 2012 iMacs are listed I would rule out special display attributes like e. g. 10bit color.

reply


Night Shift works on my Dell UltraSharp U3415W

reply


Welcome to Apple!

reply


I'll stick with f.lux just because I'm growing tired of Apple stealing ideas for software features, instead of coming up with them.

reply


I tried it out, and it's nice and simple, but still allows a custom setting for how much shift occurs, and you can trigger it manually, at custom times, or at 'sunset and sunrise'.

It has all the features of f.lux that I'd ever need, so I'm happy to uninstall f.lux on my Macs now.

reply


Why are you happy? and does it work with 3rd party external displays, like Flux does?

reply


Not GP, but I'm happy with it because I only need this to work for my laptop display. If I have my TV or external monitor hooked up, I'm either working or consuming media, in which case I don't want the color shift.

reply


> Why are you happy [to uninstall f.lux]?

Not having to install a 3rd party app to have same functionality means it's easier to reinstall macOS from scratch, or start with a fresh Mac in the future. Less baggage.

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: