Night Shift requires macOS Sierra 10.12.4 and one of these Mac computers,
using the built-in display or the displays listed:
• MacBook (Early 2015 or newer) • Apple LED Cinema Display
• MacBook Air (Mid 2012 or newer) • Apple Thunderbolt Display
• MacBook Pro (Mid 2012 or newer) • LG UltraFine 5K Display
• Mac mini (Late 2012 or newer) • LG UltraFine 4K Display
• iMac (Late 2012 or newer)
• Mac Pro (Late 2013 or newer)
Source: https://support.apple.com/en-ca/HT207513
reply
With their own displays, they have full control over that in software, and can produce expected results. It'd be much harder to have predictable results with 3rd party monitors that users configure themselves, so Apple probably opted to outright not support those monitors.
It's also a lot easier to test the feature on a limited combination of hardware.
A hardware solution would be more costly, but it would be the "Apple" way. Be aware that even if you use Flux or Night Shift your display still emits significant blue light.
It could be marketed as a big feature on an Apple keynote, given how much we use devices at night.
It has all the features of f.lux that I'd ever need, so I'm happy to uninstall f.lux on my Macs now.
Not having to install a 3rd party app to have same functionality means it's easier to reinstall macOS from scratch, or start with a fresh Mac in the future. Less baggage.
Source: https://support.apple.com/en-ca/HT207513
reply