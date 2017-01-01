Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
A Sloppy Land Surveyor Almost Caused a War Between Missouri and Iowa (atlasobscura.com)
I have two favorite missurveyed landmarks:

1. The Four Corners monument marking the spot where borders of Arizona, New Mexico, Colorado, and Utah meet. Even after several lawsuits and court rulings, it's still off by half a kilometer or so. (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Four_Corners_Monument#Misplace...)

2. Prime Meridian mark (that goes through the Royal Observatory in Greenwich) is off by 102.5 m. (https://productforums.google.com/forum/#!topic/gec-nature-sc...)

> 2. Prime Meridian mark (that goes through the Royal Observatory in Greenwich) is off by 102.5 m

No it ain't, it's right on the meridian by definition. Some other co-ordinate system's 0° meridian is adjacent & almost coincides, but for a 102.5m offset.

Tennessee and Georgia have been in a somewhat long-running dispute over a surveying error with their shared border. Georgia seems to be particularly interested in the water in the Tennessee River, which would flow through GA if the border were moved. This has led to some humorous moments, e.g. "[i]n 2008, former Chattanooga Mayor Ron Littlefield sent an aide, who reportedly wore a coonskin cap, and a city councilman to Atlanta with a truckload of bottled water during a previous chapter of the dispute."[0]

0 - One of the more recent articles about this hullabaloo: http://www.timesfreepress.com/news/local/story/2017/feb/26/f...

Such carelessness was fairly normal for the time: the surveyors were often under pressure to complete quickly, even in the worst territory, with poor equipment and little actual training. On top of that, they were often bribed to move boundaries one way or the other, or interested themselves in engaging in land speculation, so were less than honest in their surveys.

Anyone interested in this fascinating history should read Andro Linklater's Measuring America.

AtlasObscura has another piece on early American surveying: http://www.atlasobscura.com/articles/ohio-public-land-survey

PDF linked from that seems interesting if a bit dry: https://www.blm.gov/cadastral/Manual/pdffiles/histrect.pdf

North Carolina and South Carolina just resolved their border as of this year:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Carolinas#Boundary_between...

The new border goes through the middle of at least one home:

http://www.wral.com/home-divided-between-nc-sc-after-law-red...

Boggs is the same who issued the infamous Mormon extermination order.

