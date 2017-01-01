1. The Four Corners monument marking the spot where borders of Arizona, New Mexico, Colorado, and Utah meet. Even after several lawsuits and court rulings, it's still off by half a kilometer or so.
(https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Four_Corners_Monument#Misplace...)
2. Prime Meridian mark (that goes through the Royal Observatory in Greenwich) is off by 102.5 m.
(https://productforums.google.com/forum/#!topic/gec-nature-sc...)
No it ain't, it's right on the meridian by definition. Some other co-ordinate system's 0° meridian is adjacent & almost coincides, but for a 102.5m offset.
0 - One of the more recent articles about this hullabaloo: http://www.timesfreepress.com/news/local/story/2017/feb/26/f...
Anyone interested in this fascinating history should read Andro Linklater's Measuring America.
PDF linked from that seems interesting if a bit dry: https://www.blm.gov/cadastral/Manual/pdffiles/histrect.pdf
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Carolinas#Boundary_between...
The new border goes through the middle of at least one home:
http://www.wral.com/home-divided-between-nc-sc-after-law-red...
