Ask HN: Is there a “product launch as a service” company?

The conventional wisdom in the last ten years for new startup products are that you should open discussions with initial customers yourself.
This kind of early customer development lets you prove your hypotheses around the product having demand before investing in expensive promotional spending.
What's more important is nailing a distribution strategy. Focusing and executing on distribution is difference between Airbnb and everyone else.
Source - https://growthhackers.com/growth-studies/airbnb
