Ask HN: Is there a “product launch as a service” company?
8 points by newyearnewyou 1 hour ago
For example, I think I have a good product, but I want to hire some help to get it launched, acquire initial customers, and hopefully build momentum. This would include social media, promos, press, etc.





Lots of digital agencies do this for you, but splashy agency launches aren't usually how startups get off the ground (with a few exceptions). They're how bigger companies release new products because they have ample brand awareness and budget.

The conventional wisdom in the last ten years for new startup products are that you should open discussions with initial customers yourself.

This kind of early customer development lets you prove your hypotheses around the product having demand before investing in expensive promotional spending.

There are, however, I think people worry too much about launching. It helps for a short period of time, but then people move on to tomorrow's product hunt submissions.

What's more important is nailing a distribution strategy. Focusing and executing on distribution is difference between Airbnb and everyone else.

Source - https://growthhackers.com/growth-studies/airbnb

Customer acquisition should absolutely only be done by the founder in the beginning. This is the most important part of your fledgling business and one you cannot afford to outsource.

That's for B2B companies which want a very few large customers. Consumer-facing companies need ads and PR, about which the founder may or may not know something.

I'd say http://www.growthgeeks.com/ is my favorite source for this. They have lots of different people that can help you out.

That's what PR agencies do. It's not cheap, but it's certainly available.

I do that. Shoot me an email. Ill try and answer any questions you may have. No bs or strings.

sounds like you should do your research. All depends on what EXACTLY you want and how much your willing to spend... If someone did that theyd want money for it.

I think pretty much every "social media" (ugh) company will do that for you

Yes, but the approach for launch vs. general promotion would be much different. Also, if there was a company with any type of portfolio it would be best.

