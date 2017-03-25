reply
The cost decline curve of solar and wind has been stupid: Wind is below 2 cents/kwh unsubsidized, solar still around 6-8 cents/kwh unsubsidized; natural gas is destroying the demand for coal, and renewables are destroying demand for nuclear. As renewable deployments accelerate, they will push out natural gas generation (along with cheaper battery storage).
Electric vehicles are here! Go get one. If not a Tesla, a Bolt, a Leaf, or perhaps a Volt if you still can't commit entirely to a battery electric vehicle alone. There's a federal tax credit in it for you.
Need your roof replaced? Order some Tesla solar tiles; orders are being taken as of next month, with delivery near the end of the year. A 30% federal tax credit to have your roof replaced is a pretty swank deal, along with the roof producing power (most likely) for the remaining life of the home.
Regardless of technologic advancement, people still need to make the right choices in aggregate; get your LEDs in them fixtures, insulate your home, buy energy efficiency appliances (your utility probably pays a rebate for doing so).
We'll still need to work on bovine methane emissions [1], marine [2], and air fossil fuel consumption, but there's still a lot of low hanging fruit for us to capture.
