Ask HN: Do you use Google Stackdriver?

I've spent some time trying to format a log message the way StackDriver Error-Reporting apparently wants, and now I'm about to give up. There are so many seemingly pointless fields to format, and so much docs to read. Do you use StackDriver? Or what do you use instead? I wanted to give it a try, because I got the impression it's the only built-in logging alternative for Google Container Engine. Details: I must follows this specification: https://cloud.google.com/error-reporting/docs/formatting-error-messages -- which also requires me to follow this specification: https://cloud.google.com/logging/docs/reference/v2/rest/v2/LogEntry -- which requires me to read stuff like this: https://cloud.google.com/logging/docs/reference/v2/rest/v2/monitoredResourceDescriptors/list#MonitoredResourceDescriptor -- but I couldn't read that page, I just felt angry instead. + the StackDriver UI seems a bit buggy. The UI said I was monitoring an "undefined" server, and a Save button said "Internal error". Eventually I realized this might be because I had recently deleted a Google Compute Engine VM. + a resource list dropdown kept loading apparently forever. (I've reported (most of) the issues via the Send Feedback button. All other parts of the Google Cloud Stuff seem great and works fine for me :- ) Mainly Compute + Storage, for me, currently.)