Ask HN: Best way to document RESTful APIs?
1 point by alexk307 9 minutes ago
What is the best way to document a RESTful API? I've used tools like Swagger/Apiary before, but they require a considerable amount of manual work when writing all the specs. Is there a better more automated approach to this that you have used?





