Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
The myth of the pristine Amazon rainforest (mpg.de)
28 points by upen 2 hours ago | hide | past | web | 2 comments | favorite





Clearly someone (with deep pockets) needs to do a forest-as-infrastructure "startup".

I'm not kidding. If there are people who can make something like asteroid mining (Planetary Resources), this can totally be a thing...

...that's already sort of a thing (forestry), when you consider that's how tree farms work - only those are "optimized" for wood production.

Call it... "massively hetero-culture volumetric emergent agriculture", or something.

reply


Recommended reading: 1491 by Charles C. Mann.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/1491:_New_Revelations_of_the_A...

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: