I'm not kidding. If there are people who can make something like asteroid mining (Planetary Resources), this can totally be a thing...
...that's already sort of a thing (forestry), when you consider that's how tree farms work - only those are "optimized" for wood production.
Call it... "massively hetero-culture volumetric emergent agriculture", or something.
reply
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/1491:_New_Revelations_of_the_A...
I'm not kidding. If there are people who can make something like asteroid mining (Planetary Resources), this can totally be a thing...
...that's already sort of a thing (forestry), when you consider that's how tree farms work - only those are "optimized" for wood production.
Call it... "massively hetero-culture volumetric emergent agriculture", or something.
reply