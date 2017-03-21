Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
The Cracking Monolith: The Forces That Call for Microservices (semaphoreci.com)
36 points by markoa 1 hour ago





I find this article lacking, since it paints a too simplified brush over monoliths. Some missing points:

"Monolith", at least if you define it as a single process rather than a network of (micro)services, can still be modular in nature. Using a flexible core, you can build your application as a combination of modules, rather than as a single large codebase.

They also don't have to be a SPOF: in our architecture, we deploy monoliths, one for each client (ie, company, not user), while keeping them isolated from each other. This allows us to scale pretty much indefinitely using a simple architecture. We don't have a huge sharded database, but small bundles of databases. We don't have datacenter-wide load balancers, rather we allocate clients to certain groups of nodes and use DNS to point them there.

This works because our clients don't really need to interact with each other, unlike say, social network users. Do yours? If not, why are you building a huge and complex mesh of services?

Use caution. The multi-instance monolith approach can run into a nasty obstacle at a certain point when you want the business a very, very large customer who does need all that interaction within their own service. If you've been doing your scaling on shared resources the whole time, then you'll be far better equipped to handle it and the code is less likely to be broken.

(Also, even short of complete scalability failure, things like maintaining proper redundancy on a per-customer basis can be a major pain point.)

Of course the only real way to get these tradeoffs right is a very good understanding of your problem space.

We have the same architecture. It's really versatile, simple to administer, and with the help of scripts and automation a new client can me mounted in less than 3 minutes.

Isn't it hard to maintain all the servers? How do you upgrade your application or your database?

We automate it :) There's an "inventory" of the current instances, and then using configuration management (currently Ansible) we can deploy a new version (running migrations, starting new processes and stop old ones, etc) for all or any subset of our instances with a single command.

This is why you use configuration management tools. We have a similar architecture, with dozens of deployments for customers; upgrades are just a single command that changes some configuration, and puppet does the rest. Until something goes wrong, 100 servers are no harder to upgrade than 1.

Author without even knowing it described common microservice architecture problems that are faced in front-end. (Because in microservices front-end is consuming API and is usually a SPA)

- The single point of fragility

Yeah, if you have an js error in your syntax the whole front-end application will not work.

- Slow CI

Actually the front-end nowadays is the bottleneck of any CI if it is using React/Angular2 because of all the tree-shaking and optimizations. It can take a good 8 minutes to build, optimize, tree-shake, AOT etc. a modern SPA application.

- Slow development cycles

This has nothing to do with monoliths whatsoever. If your codebase is crap it doesn't matter if it's microservices or monolith.

Anyway, I digress since this is a textbook Mary blog article.

I would like to argue that a microservice architecture is frequently a response to the scalability limits of traditional databases. Decomposing a monolith into multiple services (with each service interacting with only its own database) is essentially a form of vertical partitioning. It's a way to delay sharding.

Microservices are nice, but they seem like a heavyweight way to "force" module boundaries to exist. Potentially, if database technologies improve, there might not be a need to split up a monolith until much later on.

> early adopters have been tech behemoths such as Amazon

Not true. Amazon is heavily service-oriented, but quite wary of micro services. You need the right size - microservices are often too slow and require a lot of work to debug.

Another aspect to consider is, time taken to run regression and automation tests on the Monolith, by both devs & QAs. This affects frequent release of software considerably l.

That's because you're testing the monolith end-to-end, but testing the microservices individually. None of this is inevitable: you should still test the microservice network as a whole, and you can definitively test the components of a monolith individually.

Agree that the functionality needs to be tested in-whole. But the delta in time is very large when the feature level tests have to be run on the monolith & they can be avoided when they are tested on the micro service.

I think you mean that usually testing monoliths is easier (no network and so on) but I am not sure, can you clarify?

> Emergency-driven context switching: we may have begun working on a new feature, but an outage has just exposed a vulnerability in our system. So, healing it becomes a top priority, and the team needs to react and switch to solving that issue. By the time they return to the initial project, internal or external circumstances can change and reduce its impact, perhaps even make it obsolete. A badly designed distributed system can make this even worse — hence one of the requirements for making one is having solid design skills. However, if all code is part of a single runtime hitting one database, our options for avoiding contention and downtime are very limited.

Flying Spaghetti Monster, this has been my life for the last three months. React, react, react. Spend two days working on new features, spend the next three on emergency bugfixes for old releases, rinse and repeat.

I'm so ready for a vacation.

