"Monolith", at least if you define it as a single process rather than a network of (micro)services, can still be modular in nature. Using a flexible core, you can build your application as a combination of modules, rather than as a single large codebase.
They also don't have to be a SPOF: in our architecture, we deploy monoliths, one for each client (ie, company, not user), while keeping them isolated from each other. This allows us to scale pretty much indefinitely using a simple architecture. We don't have a huge sharded database, but small bundles of databases. We don't have datacenter-wide load balancers, rather we allocate clients to certain groups of nodes and use DNS to point them there.
This works because our clients don't really need to interact with each other, unlike say, social network users. Do yours? If not, why are you building a huge and complex mesh of services?
(Also, even short of complete scalability failure, things like maintaining proper redundancy on a per-customer basis can be a major pain point.)
Of course the only real way to get these tradeoffs right is a very good understanding of your problem space.
- The single point of fragility
Yeah, if you have an js error in your syntax the whole front-end application will not work.
- Slow CI
Actually the front-end nowadays is the bottleneck of any CI if it is using React/Angular2 because of all the tree-shaking and optimizations. It can take a good 8 minutes to build, optimize, tree-shake, AOT etc. a modern SPA application.
- Slow development cycles
This has nothing to do with monoliths whatsoever. If your codebase is crap it doesn't matter if it's microservices or monolith.
Anyway, I digress since this is a textbook Mary blog article.
Microservices are nice, but they seem like a heavyweight way to "force" module boundaries to exist. Potentially, if database technologies improve, there might not be a need to split up a monolith until much later on.
Not true. Amazon is heavily service-oriented, but quite wary of micro services. You need the right size - microservices are often too slow and require a lot of work to debug.
Flying Spaghetti Monster, this has been my life for the last three months. React, react, react. Spend two days working on new features, spend the next three on emergency bugfixes for old releases, rinse and repeat.
