The difference between these two statements in an application is huge:
user = db.myCollection.find( { "userid" : userid } )
vs
"SELECT * FROM User where userid = ?", userid (Using Hibernate or another ORM)
ORMs do all sorts of magic to hide the SQL, but then you end up needing to modify the raw SQL when the database gets large enough (and relying on the ORM becomes too risky).
My point is the query language for MongoDB isn't perfect, but for simple queries, MongoDB query language is 100x preferred over SQL from the application development perspective.
Also PostgreSQL is much more than a SQL database, it rivals an application server with its flexibility through extensions and supported languages.
Only by talking to each other can we find the balance that mutually optimizes our joint effort level. A little more effort up-front to log data in a format with well-defined schemas, translates into huge savings in processing, consuming, and understanding the data down the road.
NoSQL doesn't reduce development effort. What you gain from not having to worry about modifying schemas and enforcing referential integrity, you lose from having to add more code to your app to check that a DB document has a certain value. In essence you are moving responsibility for data integrity away from the DB and in to your app, something I think is quite dangerous.
NoSQL has its place, but I do feel that it is a bit more hyped up than it should be.
YouTube, mentioned in the article, also uses MySQL, but the author forgets to mention those big names don't use a plain simple Vanilla SQL. In the case of YouTube, it's Vitess [1]. It would be nice for the author to mention this.
The point is just fighting the perception that MySQL can't scale.
I usually consider the "I had to migrate from DB X to DB Y" a success story. You discovered what was required and later in the process, improved your system. Painful, but probably unavoidable.
Databases are not easy to handle and operate. Is easy to underestimate them. We used to have people just devoted to them (can you remember DBAs?). It is worth to spend time learning them and knowing their goods and bads. And sometimes making mistakes in unavoidable...
VERY true.
> Databases are not easy to handle and operate.
I think instead are the easiest of all available options. With a SQL database you have at least available some kind of GUI to build the schema and do query and stuff.
And have see not-very-technical people building databases just fine.
Try the same with Cassandra "Hey, secretary, please build a Cassandra database for the contacts, please!".
Yep, not easy.
You only get into trouble when:
- You schema is super-bad. But is the same with NoSql
- You don't create that 1-2 indexes per-table (and some Guis/RDBMS auto-create them for the ID and surrogate keys, that is almost enough)
- You have a very large database. Or, you have a bad schema and is leaking as a very large resultset (or SQL query) that is overcomplicated everything.
- You forgot you have a powerfull RDBMS and insist to use it below the capabilities of Acces, yet, have proud in learning C++. Because C++ is powerful. But why dedicate a few hours learning the basic of Sql??
Most people have very easy problems to solve, and in contrast with the nightmare that is debug a NoSql store that badly try to re-create what a RDBMS have and you know some data is lost but good look finding it...
Where the situation get out of proportion is with the startup-mindset of "scalability". A problem that few have, even startups.
First, to be sure, in the year of 2017, it's definitely the safe path to go with Postgres or MySQL. Traditional relational databases aren't distributed out of the gate, which is both a good thing and a bad thing. They're mature, which means that lots of bugs have been found and fixed, and there's a Stack Overflow answer for every basically error possible. And yes, Postgres will remain the "best" choice probably for at least another decade.
Very broadly, traditional relational databases are chosen because of two advantages: features (rich data model, query language, ACID transactions, etc.), and maturity. NoSQL datastore generally sacrifice the former for the sake of scalability, and lack the latter simply because they're too new.
First, the features. I think most people are in agreement that stripping down your data model to fit into a basic but highly scalable key-value store ultimately hurts productivity. But it's definitely not impossible for a scalable distributed database to provide most or all of the features that a traditional relational database provides; that's exactly what Google did[1], and what some open source projects[2] are trying to emulate.
Sharding Postgres is safe, but it's also hard. It does messy things to your application code, and also hurts productivity. And at the end of the day, you still don't get ACID transactions and joins if you ever have to do anything that touches more than one shard. We really do need a better solution that combines the best of both worlds.
Sure, traditional relational databases will probably always be the most mature databases around. But there will come a time when those new databases are mature enough. And I think along the way, we can rethink some of the properties of traditional SQL that make it hard to work with sometimes.
If you are taking the time and (someone else's) money to build something do it right and research how various data stores work up front. You should be at the point where it is obvious what the right decision is in your mind and if it isn't...get your learn on until it is.
Is it just me, or does this seem rather misleading? My understanding is that they can use MySQL because they've carefully designed their architectures to direct most hits to caches or Memcache/Redis, which minimizes the load on the database.
You will be AMAZED at how compact SQL actually is by comparison!
There are times where NoSQL is a better choice. When massive scale is involved I understand that NoSQL can come into it's own. I'm sure there are other cases as well. But when it gets used for CRUD, it tends to be a bad call.
The only problem I have with SQL (I use Postgres, in the form of Redshift almost daily: it's excellent when it works as expected) is the not-great readability of the code and the abysmal testing/debugging/checking of SQL code. Have had to write lots of boilerplate (Python, mostly) for that, and it feels like we are reinventing a wheel someone else is using, somewhere.
Isn't that more of a poor-SQL-programmer problem, than a SQL-Database-technology problem?
> and the abysmal testing/debugging/checking of SQL code
I haven't used Postgres, but MS Sql Server has a ton of testing, debugging tools including SQL Trace, Explain Plans, and even a Stored Procedure debugger wherein you can set breakpoints and step through your code.
Of course, one cannot expect the same level of rich debugging features that one gets with traditional IDE for programming languages, since SQL programming is a somewhat different beast in that sense.
I don't mean testing/debugging as in stepping through code that has been just written, but code that has been automatically submitted to the database during the night and for some reason has failed. The goal is to never be in that situation: with SQL you need to be way more careful than with other languages.
You are only limited if you try to use a higher-end feature (like analytics) but the overall tooling is all there.
What kind of boilerplate?
RDBMS have a less-than-ideal programming API, and also is de-coupled from the front-end (good) but also mean it requiere to re-implement some stuff in the client (because is a agnostic api). ORMs make this task harder than it must.
--
For testing/debugging not help that a Database is a huge mutable store, and thigh testing was not a thing before.
But more of this is a trouble with the disconnect between the database guys and the app guys.
For example, Firebird (http://firebirdsql.org/) allow to embed the database similar to sqlite and also use it in a separate server process. It mean is easy to create a test environment easily without docker-alike craziness.
Another disconnect is that is impossible to avoid sql. SQL is a poor developer API and is not decoupled so we can use something else.
The advantage of some NoSql is that them not recreate SQL (at first) so them can do some nice stuff as post a JSON and call some basic commands.
>In the first case there is a language using words that humans use to talk to each other, while in the second one there is pure JavaScript, where you have to build your query using a JSON object and even convert the 24 hours to milliseconds on your own.
I have never personally implemented anything using either MySQL or Mongo. But even I can see that this is a bad example. In the first case, you have an SQL query raw. This obviously has to be passed to some sort of API to be used in code, so it's an incomplete example. In the second case, you're blaming what appears to be a weakness in Javascript's "Date" library on MongoDB. In Go this becomes time.Now().AddDate(0,0,1) which is relatively straightforward. nb. Go time lib becomes less pretty whenever there's an error involved and I sort of hate it honestly.
>First, scaling is not and most probably won’t be your problem. Unless you start having a few thousand of queries per second and terrabytes of data in your database, this won’t be a problem at all.
...true...
>And in case it does, you can go with a fully managed solution like AWS’ RDS.
...but the freshman delusion is "I have scaling problems", so the sophomore delusion is "I will never have scaling problems" :p
The job of a businessperson includes managing things. You can't outsource all of the management. It's how you add value after all. I've seen plenty of cases where people choose not to go with AWS because they can save money by doing more work and they made off with some dough.
But this is the point: that SQL is a better query language than Javascript (which is what MongoDB uses).
Order in syntax for SELECT is weird. I usually look FROM then WHERE then the fields being selected. Feels like reading backwards.
No JOINs, no natural way to express a ORDER BY x LIMIT y,z... no way to e.g. mirror your back-end database in order to implement stuff like full-featured offline/online apps... and don't get me started on the fact that IndexedDB is async which makes even emulation of the features I stated an open invitation into callback hell. Or, basically, ANYTHING more complex than a SELECT x FROM y.
How could this ever end up being a freakin' standard and WebSQL being dropped?!
(If anyone here decides to implement a WebSQL equivalent backed by IndexedDB, here are my monies, take them! Please!)
It was killed by the standards committee because a key part of the standard was essentially "do exactly what SQLite version x.yy does", because the only implementation was by embedding that version of SQLite in the browser and putting a thin API on top of it.
Which is total bananas, given the fact that there's only one (free, ultra portable, tiny) embeddable SQL database - SQLite. Which every browser except IE/Edge ships, anyways, for internal data storage.
What remains of WebSQL is the commonly implemented SQL client driver API for Node.js which isn't so good a fit IMHO.
That wouldn't have helped. Google Chrome (and, by extension, Safari and Opera) and Firefox would just use the already present SQLite library in the engine... and I think MS would also have chosen SQLite instead of risking to develop a full SQL database (and opening a rich source of bugs and security issues, in contrast with using battle-tested SQLite). Again, just one implementation of the standard.
That's not to say they lose usefulness at scale or should be avoided because they'll be a "bottleneck" at some point (if a SQL database is ever a bottleneck, you're super lucky!) but there are definitely cases where a non-SQL database is the right choice.
In some cases, it's not a scaling but just a use-case difference (Elasticsearch)
