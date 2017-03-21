Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Can FPGAs Beat GPUs in Accelerating Next-Generation Deep Learning? (nextplatform.com)
21 points by okket 2 hours ago | hide | past | web | 6 comments | favorite





All in that article keeps assuming lower precision, which is often okay, but then they kept testing the Titan X with 32 bit wide floats. Doesn't the newer nVidia stuff, like the Titan X support 16 bit wide floats, and don't they run at almost double the speed?

I think the two can complement each other very well.

GPUs are flexible and scalable when you don't know what the large-scale parameters of the network you want to build look like, and need a lot of them to do training. Let a fleet of cloud-based GPUs do the heavy-lifting of training and learning.

But then once training is over, an FPGA or even an ASIC could implement the trained model and run it at a crazy-fast speed with low-power. A piece of hardware like that would be able to handle things like real-time video processing of a DNN potentially. Very handy for things like self-driving vehicles.

This news article is fairly useless. FPGAs have always been an option; that's why they are used in many DSP heavy workloads in communications etc. However, they are expensive. GPUs are popular and cost-efficient because millions of video gamers purchase them, driving prices down. The amount of 32-bit floating point compute on a modern video card is absurd for the price.

I guess the problem is that FPGAs are even more horrendous to program than GPUs.

The historical impediment to broader FPGA adoption has always been their proprietary nature.

Until vendors are willing to release bitstream details enabling open source tools and an vibrant ecosystem, applications will be limited.

I'm all for open toolchains, but I don't think this is the primary reason for FPGAs lack of broader appeal. I think the lack of open toolchains and the lack of broad appeal both stem from FPGA vendors almost exclusive focus on high margin, high-end applications. There doesn't seem to be much push to focus on larger markets with lower margins.

That said, Lattice has recently started to push into these new areas, but they haven't been that successful. If they start to see more success, I think we will see open toolchains. Lattice also has the advantage of being able to lean on the open toolchain work done by people like Clifford Wolf [1]

[1] http://www.clifford.at/icestorm/

