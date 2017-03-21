reply
GPUs are flexible and scalable when you don't know what the large-scale parameters of the network you want to build look like, and need a lot of them to do training. Let a fleet of cloud-based GPUs do the heavy-lifting of training and learning.
But then once training is over, an FPGA or even an ASIC could implement the trained model and run it at a crazy-fast speed with low-power. A piece of hardware like that would be able to handle things like real-time video processing of a DNN potentially. Very handy for things like self-driving vehicles.
Until vendors are willing to release bitstream details enabling open source tools and an vibrant ecosystem, applications will be limited.
That said, Lattice has recently started to push into these new areas, but they haven't been that successful. If they start to see more success, I think we will see open toolchains. Lattice also has the advantage of being able to lean on the open toolchain work done by people like Clifford Wolf [1]
[1] http://www.clifford.at/icestorm/
reply