Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
A Visual Guide to What's New in Swagger 3.0 (readme.io)
25 points by gkoberger 1 hour ago | hide | past | web | 7 comments | favorite





> Lastly, you’re no longer allowed to define a response for GET and DELETE (which matches how RESTful APIs work).

I get that part about the DELETE, but no response for GET sounds odd. As I couldn't find anything in the spec RC: Is there further information available regarding that?

reply


Swagger 2 (current version) got really popular the past few months as a way to document your API. Now, Swagger 3 (er, Open API Spec 3 as it's now known) is about to launch. I had a hard time finding what was new, so we made an example-filled guide that will help with your migrations.

tl;dr: Swagger 3 isn't ready for use yet, and is way more complex but solves a lot of problems with 2.

reply


The idea of a standardized API documentation format is great. However, the community that surrounds it can't mature with this amount of churn in the standard. Who is going to write a language-specific client generator if the work is obsolete a few weeks later? It would be interesting to know what was so wrong with Swagger2 that we need a new standard.

reply


I'm personally not a huge fan of Swagger, however I don't think you have to worry. Since 2012, there's only been two new versions. It's not exactly a fast-moving spec that will be out of date in a few weeks.

I do believe that Swagger 3 (and the rename) will splinter the community, however I think fixing some of the fundamental issues with Swagger (many of which are enumerated in the blog post) is very important.

reply


What does 'OpenAPI 3 now specifics YAML is 1.2' mean?

reply


Swagger 2 was either YAML or JSON. Since YAML is an evolving standard, OpenAPI 3 just specifies that your YAML should be in YAML 1.2.

Likely a change that won't affect anyone; it's just a clarification.

reply


Is there any plan to expand the support for runtime polymorphism in 3.0?

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: