Show HN: Marta – A fast and minimalistic file manager for macOS (yanex.org)
21 points by yanex 1 hour ago | 13 comments





Not a fan of the Midnight Commander-style of UI, but I'll give it a try since anything has got to be better than the mess that is the Finder these days .. I still don't understand why Apple can't push Finder to be a more modern interface for the system without completely screwing it up .. so much to improve, but yet they are ignoring it in favour of sandboxes and "nobody knows what a filesystem is" policies that make us all dumber.

One of my pet peeves with the Finder is that it still can't auto-layout the content to fit in the window - take a list view, open a folder .. and marvel at the fact that its the 21st century, but yet this list view still isn't capable of rendering itself for minimal-fit constraints. (I have to do it manually.) This is very frustrating, and I'd love to know of a solution ..

Wanted to try it, but no, I am not going to sign up for a super exclusive alpha that requires my email address.

Well, it's your decision. By the way, if you ping me on Twitter (yanex_ru), I can send you the direct link to DMG via a DM.

Going to try to get it into Home-brew?

A tiny niggle: consider using the Apple-defined system font instead of Helvetica? Many Mac users are sticklers about this.

This is eerily similar to fman, which was posted here a few weeks ago

https://fman.io/ https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=13764060

fman is a cross-platform application made with PyQt. I doubt if it will achieve the native macOS experience someday. And I think the difference is really important.

Should "minimalistic" be a goal for a file manager though? Total Commander is great because it's not minimalistic and allows the user to customise it in any way you want. I think that's what users who want more than just Finder or Explorer are looking for. It's the same for text editors, nobody would use a minimalistic one, or they'd just use Notepad.

I call it minimalistic just because the UI is not cluttered by numerous panels and menus. It's not about the functionality. I believe that the functionality/simplicity balance is possible, as I see it done well in Sublime Text. By the way, Marta supports plugins so the functionality is not limited by what you have out of the box.

What was the motivation for this?

I don't know if this is truly faster, but Finder can really crawl for me sometimes. I'd gladly switch to a faster solution.

Stack? Native ?

Just Cocoa (Swift). Marta is a completely native macOS application.

