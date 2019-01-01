Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
CERN experiment discovers five new particles (stfc.ac.uk)
53 points by musha68k 2 hours ago | hide | past | web | 8 comments | favorite





I assume these particles were already predicted as part of the Standard Model?

reply


AFAIK, the experimentally determined rest masses of these excited states/particles (same thing, different was of looking at it) agree with the calculated ones well. So yes, they were predicted. No surprises sadly; of course it's still a huge achievement!

reply


Professor Tim Gershon, Professor of Physics at University of Warwick and UK spokesperson for the LHCb experiment: “After the LHCb experiment is upgraded in the next long shutdown of the LHC (during 2019-20), it will be able to move to the next stage in the search for new particles: namely, doubly heavy baryons. These states – which contain two charm quarks or two beauty quarks or one of each – have long been predicted, but never yet observed. Their discovery will help to address important unsolved questions about how hadrons are bound together by the strong interaction.”

So I would assume that yes they have been predicted and is opening the doors for further confirmations?

reply


Please take more care in quoting. What you've quoted does not describe the current work, but rather something they haven't demonstrated yet called "doubly heavy baryons". That sentence was immediately preceded by this one:

Professor Tim Gershon, Professor of Physics at University of Warwick and UK spokesperson for the LHCb experiment, explained what will come next for the LHCb experiment: “After the LHCb experiment is upgraded in the next long shutdown of the LHC (during 2019-20), it will be able to move to the next stage in the search for new particles: namely, doubly heavy baryons.

reply


Yes, you are right, I miss read those paragraphs...

reply


> Their discovery will help to address important unsolved questions about how hadrons are bound together by the strong interaction.

If they were already predicted by the standard model, what kind of unsolved questions are to address here, besides validating the predictions of the standard model even further? (serious question)

reply


Because a prediction is just an assumption (theory), and it can become a house of cards when basing future science on that assumption. Observation is proof, so future science can use that proof without worry.

reply


yes, and note that these are not fundamental particles (like the Higgs was for example), but composite particles of yet another combination of the fundamental quarks. The SM predicts the existence of hundreds (thousands?) of these.

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: