MoveTo: A lightweight, smooth scrolling library without any dependency (github.com)
8 points by hsnayd 3 hours ago | 3 comments





While I understand the idea of having small functionalities separated in packages with no dependencies, this feels somewhat too small.

This is basically a wrapper for the `move` function that is defined in 50 lines of code.

As a developer, I gain more by understanding those 50 lines of code than understanding how to import and call this.

reply


Wasn't there a microsoft post a few days ago explaining why messing with scroll is a bad idea?

EDIT: I'm stupid this is isn't related to user input scroll, but anchor like scroll just smooth

reply


You're definitely not stupid. I (and probably others) thought the same thing, thanks for clearing things up for us.

edit: link to demo https://hsnaydd.github.io/moveTo/demo/ solid work imho

reply




