Dawson – A Serverless Web Framework for Node.js on AWS (dawson.sh)
16 points by nikolay 1 hour ago | 3 comments





What is the use case for this type of setup?

How is this differentiated from serverless.com ?

If this works:

  # run your app locally
  $ dawson dev
They have that as advantage over serverless.com which is missing a dedicated local workflow

