Dawson – A Serverless Web Framework for Node.js on AWS
dawson.sh
16 points
by
nikolay
1 hour ago
past
web
3 comments
favorite
pyrophane
34 minutes ago
What is the use case for this type of setup?
social_quotient
44 minutes ago
How is this differentiated from serverless.com ?
Vekz
30 minutes ago
If this works:
# run your app locally $ dawson dev
They have that as advantage over serverless.com which is missing a dedicated local workflow
