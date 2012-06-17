I wrote this five years ago and it stands up pretty well. HP Microservers are a great device but if I were to build a new one today I'd look into using one of the many cheap ARM boards (NB: ZFS allegedly needs 64-bit to be stable) with disks in a USB-attached enclosure. Performance with USB3 should be enough for any home NAS and the hardware should come out even cheaper. There may even be ARM-based NAS boxes on the market that'll do the job.
reply
* FreeBSD/FreeNAS
* ZFS on Linux/Ubuntu ZFS
* Illumos derivates (SmartOS/OmniOS/OI)
(This comes up a lot in math for variable names too)
I wrote this five years ago and it stands up pretty well. HP Microservers are a great device but if I were to build a new one today I'd look into using one of the many cheap ARM boards (NB: ZFS allegedly needs 64-bit to be stable) with disks in a USB-attached enclosure. Performance with USB3 should be enough for any home NAS and the hardware should come out even cheaper. There may even be ARM-based NAS boxes on the market that'll do the job.
reply