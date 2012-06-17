Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
How I Store My 1's and 0′s (2012) (mocko.org.uk)
17 points by Tomte 3 hours ago





[Original] OP here.

I wrote this five years ago and it stands up pretty well. HP Microservers are a great device but if I were to build a new one today I'd look into using one of the many cheap ARM boards (NB: ZFS allegedly needs 64-bit to be stable) with disks in a USB-attached enclosure. Performance with USB3 should be enough for any home NAS and the hardware should come out even cheaper. There may even be ARM-based NAS boxes on the market that'll do the job.

Have you measured the average power draw of this box? Does the hardware support wake from LAN traffic sent to it?

16gb will work no worries :-)

ZFS is great and all, but I'd like to see more comparisons between different ZFS "distros"/forks/versions. Afaik (almost?) all current ones are based on OpenZFS upstream, but it is difficult to find what version of it various distros have used, and what sort of customizations have been added. The main ones I'd be interested in hearing more of are:

* FreeBSD/FreeNAS

* ZFS on Linux/Ubuntu ZFS

* Illumos derivates (SmartOS/OmniOS/OI)

It's hard to ignore improper apostrophe usage when it's featured this prominently.

It's widely accepted to use an apostrophe s to form the plural of single digit numbers. See, for example, https://en.oxforddictionaries.com/punctuation/apostrophe

(This comes up a lot in math for variable names too)

It appears you are correct, thanks for pointing this out. It's pretty amusing that I was just schooled on grammar by somebody who calls himself "dubya". :)

