When service members die by suicide, they look a lot like civilian suicides
(
fivethirtyeight.com
)
27 points
by
curtis
2 hours ago
|
past
1 comment
whb07
54 minutes ago
Solid reporting and analysis. To further the stark difference in point of view from a veteran to civilian is a comic strip from a famous Marine illustrator:
terminallance.com/2012/01/23/terminal-lance-174-breaking-news/
