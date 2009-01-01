Hacker News
Autofocus System (2009)
11 points
by
Tomte
1 hour ago
1 comment
Animats
3 minutes ago
The "little and often" line is a takeoff on the job of a fireman for a steam locomotive.[1]
[1]
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PVIr66K_rUA
