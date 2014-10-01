Excessive standby power consumption is a big problem. There are lots of devices, especially TVs, which consume far too much power when supposedly off. (Of course, some of them are constantly listening to you, phoning home, and possibly spying on you.)
One of the more important recent developments in switching power supplies is the elimination of electrolytic capacitors. They're the biggest point of failure. This is already happening in LED lightbulbs.[1][2] Electrolytic caps inside LED lamp units are the primary cause of failure. They only last about 10,000 to 20,000 hours, while high-output LEDs are good for 40,000 hours. If a power supply can be built with lower capacitance, ceramic capacitors can be used. That makes it possible to get the lifetime of all the power components above 100,000 hours, so the LEDs will burn out first.
[1] https://hub.hku.hk/bitstream/10722/164083/1/Content.pdf
[2] www.rle.mit.edu/per/wp-content/uploads/2014/10/Chen-Electrolytic-Free.pdf
> If no device is drawing current from the converter, or if the current is going only to a simple, local circuit, the controllers might release between 1 and a couple hundred packets per second.
> .. To accommodate that range of outputs, a typical converter — even a low-power one — will simply perform 1 million voltage measurements a second; on that basis, it will release anywhere from 1 to 1 million packets.
^ Normal switched-mode converter, though a million is not realistic and they don't always work like that
Considering that today's computers power supplies work at 70kHz, a megahertz is probably too much. (granted PSUs do PWM so i may be wrong, but it depends on the size of the capacitor at the output; then again chemical capacitors are bad for efficiency and block capacitors are huge compared to their capacity so block capacitors would have to be filled more often meaning more pulses meaning more losses on the FETs but then again transistors now have much lower capacitance and resistance then ever before but .. ramble ramble ramble etc)
> Paidimarri and Chandrakasan’s converter thus features a variable clock, which can run the switch controllers at a wide range of rates.
Theirs just varies the rate of (in programmers terms) pool()ing. Like clocking down a cpu when there is no load.
(note: "packets" means pulses, see switched-mode power supply on wikipedia)
> so in the MIT researchers’ chip, the divider is surrounded by a block of additional circuit elements, which grant access to the divider only for the fraction of a second that a measurement requires
That's not something you'd do in any high power PSU. It is really an IoT thing. It will decrease the full-on efficiency, while increasing the sleep efficiency.
I also don't think they are using a 1 MHz PWM anywhere. That number probably leaked into the journalist notes from some irrelevant detail.
Compare that to a typical switch-mode power supply, which is already very efficient. The quiescent current of a modern, reasonably well designed power supply is basically negligible. The problems of 'vampire draw' have basically been solved for the actual power supply (devices that don't 'sleep' are still an issue, but that's no fault of the supply).
Recently I modified some LED fairy lights with a LDR/transistor setup. The quiescent draw during the day is about a tenth of a watt, vs. 6 watts under load. Left plugged in for a year in 'off' mode, that would cost me less than 10 cents.
This 'variable clock' switch-mode supply is all about squeezing every bit of battery life you can with a device. It's about making sensors that can be deployed without a power source that last for years instead of months.
But this article is mainly helpful for battery and mobile usage of IoT devices. At home, the biggest energy guzzlers are the components of your HVAC system, heating, air-conditioning, refrigeration, electric stove, etc. Their power consumption scale is roughly a million times that of all the IoT devices combined. You're not saving anything if you're only making IoT power consumption more efficient at home.
