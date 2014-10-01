Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
An efficient power converter design reduces resting power consumption by 50% (mit.edu)
This is progress, but in a small part of the power supply. It looks like they have a charge-pump type power supply, and they turn off the charge-level checking circuit except during polls. They also adjust the polling rate down when not much is happening. The question is how fast they can respond to a sudden demand for output power. Can a sudden load drain the capacitor before the input side notices and pumps it up again?

Excessive standby power consumption is a big problem. There are lots of devices, especially TVs, which consume far too much power when supposedly off. (Of course, some of them are constantly listening to you, phoning home, and possibly spying on you.)

One of the more important recent developments in switching power supplies is the elimination of electrolytic capacitors. They're the biggest point of failure. This is already happening in LED lightbulbs.[1][2] Electrolytic caps inside LED lamp units are the primary cause of failure. They only last about 10,000 to 20,000 hours, while high-output LEDs are good for 40,000 hours. If a power supply can be built with lower capacitance, ceramic capacitors can be used. That makes it possible to get the lifetime of all the power components above 100,000 hours, so the LEDs will burn out first.

Short story they measure the output voltage every once in a while, depending on the load, instead of always measuring it.

> If no device is drawing current from the converter, or if the current is going only to a simple, local circuit, the controllers might release between 1 and a couple hundred packets per second.

> .. To accommodate that range of outputs, a typical converter — even a low-power one — will simply perform 1 million voltage measurements a second; on that basis, it will release anywhere from 1 to 1 million packets.

^ Normal switched-mode converter, though a million is not realistic and they don't always work like that

Considering that today's computers power supplies work at 70kHz, a megahertz is probably too much. (granted PSUs do PWM so i may be wrong, but it depends on the size of the capacitor at the output; then again chemical capacitors are bad for efficiency and block capacitors are huge compared to their capacity so block capacitors would have to be filled more often meaning more pulses meaning more losses on the FETs but then again transistors now have much lower capacitance and resistance then ever before but .. ramble ramble ramble etc)

> Paidimarri and Chandrakasan’s converter thus features a variable clock, which can run the switch controllers at a wide range of rates.

Theirs just varies the rate of (in programmers terms) pool()ing. Like clocking down a cpu when there is no load.

(note: "packets" means pulses, see switched-mode power supply on wikipedia)

A bit longer story, they add a transistor before the voltage divider that is doing that measurement, and keep the circuit open most of the time:

> so in the MIT researchers’ chip, the divider is surrounded by a block of additional circuit elements, which grant access to the divider only for the fraction of a second that a measurement requires

That's not something you'd do in any high power PSU. It is really an IoT thing. It will decrease the full-on efficiency, while increasing the sleep efficiency.

I also don't think they are using a 1 MHz PWM anywhere. That number probably leaked into the journalist notes from some irrelevant detail.

I recently powered an old Acer laptop on that I didn't use for a while. It informed me that "/dev/sda2 has gone 941 days without being checked", after it finished that and booting fully up (a quick affair, even on that machine with no SSD), the i3 status bar further informed me, that the battery still holds a 57 % charge :)

Would it be more efficient to have a secondary bus in the home that provides lower voltage and current for IoT type devices? Something like the USB ports built in to the power outlet but that actually has a single converter in the home with more efficiency.

Generally this doesn't work too well because low-voltage distribution is very inefficient. Even at very modest currents, you're going to need huge conductors or else deal with lots of voltage drop.

Compare that to a typical switch-mode power supply, which is already very efficient. The quiescent current of a modern, reasonably well designed power supply is basically negligible. The problems of 'vampire draw' have basically been solved for the actual power supply (devices that don't 'sleep' are still an issue, but that's no fault of the supply).

Recently I modified some LED fairy lights with a LDR/transistor setup. The quiescent draw during the day is about a tenth of a watt, vs. 6 watts under load. Left plugged in for a year in 'off' mode, that would cost me less than 10 cents.

This 'variable clock' switch-mode supply is all about squeezing every bit of battery life you can with a device. It's about making sensors that can be deployed without a power source that last for years instead of months.

This is exactly the type of response I was hoping for, thank you. Is this a similar reason to why long distance power lines are of a much higher voltage?

You could do that if you wanted (and it'll be efficient but in a very local sense).

But this article is mainly helpful for battery and mobile usage of IoT devices. At home, the biggest energy guzzlers are the components of your HVAC system, heating, air-conditioning, refrigeration, electric stove, etc. Their power consumption scale is roughly a million times that of all the IoT devices combined. You're not saving anything if you're only making IoT power consumption more efficient at home.

