Open Terraria Rewrite
1 point by egordorichev 7 minutes ago | hide | past | web | discuss | favorite
Hello! I'm a creator of open-source Terraria rewrite in Java. Our project grows and already supports modding. Here is a simple example, that allows player switch to Ghost mode using 'g' key:

    public void onLoad() {
        ModAPI.addKeyBinding(Input.KEY_G, new Callable() {
            public void call() {
                enabled = !enabled;
                ModAPI.getPlayer().setGhostMode(enabled);
            }
        });
    }
Full code: https://github.com/egordorichev/LastTryMods/blob/master/GhostMod/src/org/egordorichev/ghostmod/GhostMod.java Here is the repository: https://github.com/egordorichev/LastTry

If any one is interested, please, join me! Thanks, George.






