Open Terraria Rewrite

Hello! I'm a creator of open-source Terraria rewrite in Java. Our project grows and already supports modding. Here is a simple example, that allows player switch to Ghost mode using 'g' key: public void onLoad() { ModAPI.addKeyBinding(Input.KEY_G, new Callable() { public void call() { enabled = !enabled; ModAPI.getPlayer().setGhostMode(enabled); } }); } Full code: https://github.com/egordorichev/LastTryMods/blob/master/GhostMod/src/org/egordorichev/ghostmod/GhostMod.java Here is the repository: https://github.com/egordorichev/LastTry If any one is interested, please, join me! Thanks, George.