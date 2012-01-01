Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Genetic variant accelerates normal brain aging in older people by up to 12 years (neurosciencenews.com)
Cant wait till insurance drops people based on this gene

Looks like the main SNP in consideration is: https://www.snpedia.com/index.php/Rs1990622. Anyone see the particular allele value that increases risk? My guess (looking at some genetic family data) is if you having an "A" instead of a "G" is the mutation - can anyone confirm?

Looks like that's it: "We identified 2 coding variants: one rare variant which was observed in a single control (c.401G>A; p.S134N) and one common variant (rs3173615, pT185S)." (https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3034409/)

Heads-up: 23andme data contains this gene:

cmbpr:raw_23andme caleb$ grep rs1990622 *.txt

genome_Person1.txt:rs1990622 7 12283787 GG

genome_Person2.txt:rs1990622 7 12283787 GG

genome_Person3.txt:rs1990622 7 12283787 AG

I have 'A or G'

https://itsosticky.com/1qz58aj

Any idea what this means?

> “TMEM106B begins to exert its effect once people reach age 65,”

Genes does not work that way. Unless a specific protein and particular pathway are identified, and the effect of mutated protein is validated, this is mere a speculation.

As I've gotten older I've noticed my memory is not as good (both short term - what was I talking about, and long term - what was the very obvious term for this thing I've said many times in the past).

Any other middle-aged people (early 40s) experience this? What degree of it is just "your brain sucks as you age"?

I have found that times in my life when I exercised less, I forgot more.

I also find less time to exercise as I grow older.

However, for the same level of exercise, rest, and study, I can't tell if there is a difference.

I also have more to forget, so I can barely remember entire arguments in philosophy that I had down cold 10 years ago, but even at age 20, you may not remember much from when you were 10.

You're posting on HN, but you can't find time to exercise? It's called self-control. Maybe that's what you're lacking?

That's a good point, about how when you're 20 you hardly remember much from 10+ years ago.

In that sense, my memory is excellent, now I can remember a lot from 20 years ago.

Yep, definitely aren't as sharp as when I exercise more. And come to think of it, there was a good 13 year period where I was cycling a lot just to get around and now I drive to work every day.

I don't think having a smartphone in my pocket helps either, I tend to pull it out and read HN for 30 second periods during the day, then lose track, somewhat, of where-and-what I was doing.

I believe my memory, both short term and long term, isn't as good as it once was. I'm 36.

I sometimes wonder how much of this is due to stress, tiredness, inattention, disinterest. All those things probably contribute. But then I go on to think: no, this is just what happens when you age. One day you will not be able to hack it anymore and die.

I don't really believe young brains are that good either. I'm young and it's not like I remember a lot of things. When I practice something I see the improvement in that area. When I don't I forget it.

What I mean is I could complain all day.

I'm 29 and I've been experiencing this all my life. Especially the very obvious word part. That's how "floor spatula", "floor blanket", "trash panda", "majestic sea flap flap" and similar fun terms are born. (some of those are not mine)

Short term memory lapses I mostly attribute to inattention and mind racingness. But I'm not old yet so maybe it's different.

Is "floor spatula" a dustpan?

Yes. See, it works :)

I love it! I have a tendency to do the same thing and I suspect it'll only get worse as time goes on (or better, depending on how you look at it). I'm definitely stealing floor spatula though.


Could CRISPR be used to fix this?

Exactly what I was thinking... but when will you (and society) be comfortable with a therapy that goes into your brain cells and edits their DNA?

>but when will you (and society) be comfortable with a therapy that goes into your brain cells and edits their DNA?

Seconds after some early adopters have shown that it works and has no side-effects?

I'm ready

