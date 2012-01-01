reply
cmbpr:raw_23andme caleb$ grep rs1990622 *.txt
genome_Person1.txt:rs1990622 7 12283787 GG
genome_Person2.txt:rs1990622 7 12283787 GG
genome_Person3.txt:rs1990622 7 12283787 AG
https://itsosticky.com/1qz58aj
Any idea what this means?
Genes does not work that way. Unless a specific protein and particular pathway are identified, and the effect of mutated protein is validated, this is mere a speculation.
Any other middle-aged people (early 40s) experience this? What degree of it is just "your brain sucks as you age"?
I also find less time to exercise as I grow older.
However, for the same level of exercise, rest, and study, I can't tell if there is a difference.
I also have more to forget, so I can barely remember entire arguments in philosophy that I had down cold 10 years ago, but even at age 20, you may not remember much from when you were 10.
In that sense, my memory is excellent, now I can remember a lot from 20 years ago.
Yep, definitely aren't as sharp as when I exercise more. And come to think of it, there was a good 13 year period where I was cycling a lot just to get around and now I drive to work every day.
I don't think having a smartphone in my pocket helps either, I tend to pull it out and read HN for 30 second periods during the day, then lose track, somewhat, of where-and-what I was doing.
I sometimes wonder how much of this is due to stress, tiredness, inattention, disinterest. All those things probably contribute. But then I go on to think: no, this is just what happens when you age. One day you will not be able to hack it anymore and die.
What I mean is I could complain all day.
Short term memory lapses I mostly attribute to inattention and mind racingness. But I'm not old yet so maybe it's different.
Seconds after some early adopters have shown that it works and has no side-effects?
reply