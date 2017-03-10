I blame it on traditional publishing companies and old habits. My mom was a book editor, and the very best authors they published would sell 10,000 books. Their cut was something like $2/book, they'd pull in $20k.
So when I decided to write a book on growth hacking (https://www.secretsaucenow.com), I decided to self-publish. This was more difficult, I had to find an editor and pay them, had to market it myself, etc. Luckily I'm pretty good at the marketing part (hence the book) and I found old contacts of my mom's to edit, but we launched on Kickstarter, so I figured if it flopped I would know in advance.
We sold $66,000 on Kickstarter (proof - https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/923832896/secret-sauce-...), then went on to sell another $44,000 on Indiegogo while we finished it up (proof https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/the-ultimate-growth-hacki...).
Since then we've sold around $20,000 on gumroad. In total it's something like 2,000 copies (though we charge a lot more per copy than most book publishers do, and that keeps us out of Amazon, etc.)
If I had a publishing deal I would make about $5,000 from that. But because I self-published I took home $130,000 minus costs and fees, so we'll conservatively say $100,000.
Now I sit back and check gumroad a couple times a day; I average $800 in sales per day, and almost make more from the book than I do from my (well-paying) full-time job. If I can keep this rate up I will replace my salary (or, rather, double it)
You're results are fairly atypical, but I think a lot of it heavily depends on the niche you publish under as well. I have friends that self publish romance books and they sell for ~$3-5. If they make 10k in a year they're happy. People see value in a $40 technical book over a typical novel.
A survey I saw recently had the median income for unagented authors at around $7k/yr for non-technical genres.
Very few people actually "buy" the erotica. Most just consume it through KU.
This is great, but it's also a single anecdote. Clearly there are people for whom it works out.
The real test is whether you, or someone using your identical methodology, can repeat it.
Especially if you either find a niche technology with bad documentation or a widespread technology with a bad problem, there's a lot of cash in it. I think the Meteor.js authors talked about pulling in $500k
I suppose that's often what you see in newspapers when you read a short excerpt or short story based on a book, must be reasonably effective?
There is some fancy stuff you can do that helps, but once you get above a certain income level you just have to pay.
In addition you need to make quarterly payments for the estimated tax.
If you haven't done so yet. To fix your situation you can file an amended return. A CPA can do it for you... given your income, you should be able to afford it.
As your income grows so it does the likeliness of being audited.
https://www.irs.gov/businesses/small-businesses-self-employe...
Now that you have published your story, your real name and the income you obtained I strongly suggest to do it ASAP.
All I can give for advice is to build a snowball - start as small as possible, and work on it consistently. Eventually the success will come.
Interesting idea. If your analytics reports don't cause you to change course, there is no reason to collect them in the first place.
Still, it's hard to believe that analytics add zero value to an aspiring self-publisher. What about simple things, such as knowing which posts get the most traction, and so may be more likely to appeal to someone buying a book or course. That information can be quite counterintuitive.
But since I don't spend money advertising, and I'm going to write about what I'm going to write about regardless of 10k visitors or 70k, I don't see the value.
Also, programmers are privacy-sensitive. I think people like looking at their Ghostery icon on my site and seeing nothing is being blocked.
I've been having success playing with http://goaccess.io/ recently. Not doing much with it (partly as nobody is really visiting my site and there's not yet much real content up :)) but it seems good and doesn't require you to change what you're doing.
Also, I generally write enough stuff that I don't need any one particular post to succeed, but keeping my domain off any "blacklists" is very important to me. Vote manipulation would be a very, very bad decision for me.
