How I Made $70,714.20 Self-Publishing a Book About Ruby on Rails (nateberkopec.com)
I think people severely, severely underestimate the amount you can make self-publishing.

I blame it on traditional publishing companies and old habits. My mom was a book editor, and the very best authors they published would sell 10,000 books. Their cut was something like $2/book, they'd pull in $20k.

So when I decided to write a book on growth hacking (https://www.secretsaucenow.com), I decided to self-publish. This was more difficult, I had to find an editor and pay them, had to market it myself, etc. Luckily I'm pretty good at the marketing part (hence the book) and I found old contacts of my mom's to edit, but we launched on Kickstarter, so I figured if it flopped I would know in advance.

We sold $66,000 on Kickstarter (proof - https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/923832896/secret-sauce-...), then went on to sell another $44,000 on Indiegogo while we finished it up (proof https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/the-ultimate-growth-hacki...).

Since then we've sold around $20,000 on gumroad. In total it's something like 2,000 copies (though we charge a lot more per copy than most book publishers do, and that keeps us out of Amazon, etc.)

If I had a publishing deal I would make about $5,000 from that. But because I self-published I took home $130,000 minus costs and fees, so we'll conservatively say $100,000.

Now I sit back and check gumroad a couple times a day; I average $800 in sales per day, and almost make more from the book than I do from my (well-paying) full-time job. If I can keep this rate up I will replace my salary (or, rather, double it)

>I think people severely, severely underestimate the amount you can make self-publishing.

You're results are fairly atypical, but I think a lot of it heavily depends on the niche you publish under as well. I have friends that self publish romance books and they sell for ~$3-5. If they make 10k in a year they're happy. People see value in a $40 technical book over a typical novel.

A survey I saw recently had the median income for unagented authors at around $7k/yr for non-technical genres.

I get the sense that different verticals require vastly different strategies. A friend of a friend pulls in ~$10-20k a year on Kindle erotica, but they have to pump out like 2 books a month.

Yup, that is what my friend does. Kindle Unlimited erotica, one new book per month. New releases get ~100k reads during the first month, then another ~50k from all the previous books per month.

Very few people actually "buy" the erotica. Most just consume it through KU.

Yeah, technical & business-oriented books are a quite a bit different. Romance novels is a very different world.

>Now I sit back and check gumroad a couple times a day; I average $800 in sales per day

This is great, but it's also a single anecdote. Clearly there are people for whom it works out.

The real test is whether you, or someone using your identical methodology, can repeat it.

Definitely, but I've talked to a half dozen other authors who self-published and made a grundle.

Especially if you either find a niche technology with bad documentation or a widespread technology with a bad problem, there's a lot of cash in it. I think the Meteor.js authors talked about pulling in $500k

Congrats. Do you pull anything in from Gumroad Discover? I think I've made ~$4k from them in the last year, which is not a huge part of my sales, but of course more than makes up for the $10/month for Gumroad Premium (or whatever they call it).

Just checked my stats. 7 sales for an average of around $60/sale (we've been on gumroad for a little over a week). So definitely more than paying for gumroad (not even factoring the time it saves me in integrating a Stripe account with downloads), though I think if someone buys the book and shares that they did Gumroad counts that as a "Gumroad" sale. Whether it is or not is disputable in my mind.

Interesting story, good for you. Did you initially market the book through your network and by blasting it all over social media or did you pay for advertising?

I definitely have a following, as does my co-author but most of the sales came from giving away (or publishing) chapters and linking back. To this day our number one driver of sales is people who have read our blog posts about how to get press or how to do SEO, because it's actually actionable stuff.

So you contacted marketing oriented sites and offered them free chapters to publish in exchange for the book publicity?

I suppose that's often what you see in newspapers when you read a short excerpt or short story based on a book, must be reasonably effective?

Nah, I just posted on Reddit and Medium as blog posts, that kind of thing. Honestly I have an entire 196-page book of marketing strategies I actively use, so... you know.

Sounds interesting. How does it work tax-wise?

In a word: ouch. Kickstarter and Indiegogo send 1099s. Gumroad doesn't, but between this and my stock market gains I'm in a really nasty tax bracket, so I set a bunch of it aside for taxes. Luckily I usually spend most of the money I earn from side projects on funding other failed side projects, but I basically plan on giving up 30-40% of side project earnings for taxes.

There is some fancy stuff you can do that helps, but once you get above a certain income level you just have to pay.

Gumroad doesn't even send 1099's, like Amazon does for Kindle authors. I am not an accountant, but I believe it's just gross receipts on your Schedule C.

If you make over $400 in income from book sales you need to take that income and apply self-employment tax on that income.

In addition you need to make quarterly payments for the estimated tax.

If you haven't done so yet. To fix your situation you can file an amended return. A CPA can do it for you... given your income, you should be able to afford it.

As your income grows so it does the likeliness of being audited.

https://www.irs.gov/businesses/small-businesses-self-employe...

Now that you have published your story, your real name and the income you obtained I strongly suggest to do it ASAP.

Thanks! Yeah I mean it's not that different from my freelancing. I've been paying estimated tax and self-employment tax for years. Mostly now it's about selling products (example: I have to deal with New Mexico gross receipts tax, ugh) vs services.


Articles like this depress me. I know that if I want to achieve financial independence, I am going to need to start a business, which involves activities like this. (I should also get involved in real estate). However, when I sit down to think about this, I realize how untechnical I am, get depressed, and then move on..

I was that person for fucking years. After my Shark Tank appearance I went into a period of minor depression and didn't really try my hand at entrepreneurship until this project, which was almost 7 years later.

All I can give for advice is to build a snowball - start as small as possible, and work on it consistently. Eventually the success will come.

> I recently removed Google Analytics from my site when I realized it didn't really matter to me.

Interesting idea. If your analytics reports don't cause you to change course, there is no reason to collect them in the first place.

Still, it's hard to believe that analytics add zero value to an aspiring self-publisher. What about simple things, such as knowing which posts get the most traction, and so may be more likely to appeal to someone buying a book or course. That information can be quite counterintuitive.

I think if I actually paid for advertising, it would make sense.

But since I don't spend money advertising, and I'm going to write about what I'm going to write about regardless of 10k visitors or 70k, I don't see the value.

Also, programmers are privacy-sensitive. I think people like looking at their Ghostery icon on my site and seeing nothing is being blocked.

Basic information is easy to grab from your server logs. Unless you're doing much more detailed stuff (journeys through the site, in-page interaction, etc) then you may not really need google analytics. You can probably do a lot more with just logs than I expect, but the most basic thing that a lot of people want (basically just a hit counter) is easy enough to get.

I've been having success playing with http://goaccess.io/ recently. Not doing much with it (partly as nobody is really visiting my site and there's not yet much real content up :)) but it seems good and doesn't require you to change what you're doing.

Hi, author here. I don't do that. I think I even mention in the post that I don't bother with vote-ringing on HN because I think HN's algos are pretty sophisticated on this front. Plus, HN hellbans a lot for a lot of reasons, so any type of manipulation is extremely risky.

Also, I generally write enough stuff that I don't need any one particular post to succeed, but keeping my domain off any "blacklists" is very important to me. Vote manipulation would be a very, very bad decision for me.

Huh? Nate is one of most genuine, helpful folks in the industry.

Did you read the post? Nate actually mentions not to do this in the post and why.

