Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Introducing Zero Round Trip Time Resumption (0-RTT) (cloudflare.com)
17 points by jgrahamc 1 hour ago | hide | past | web | 2 comments | favorite





Nick and Filippo also went into some more detail at their (excellent) 33c3 talk in December: https://media.ccc.de/v/33c3-8348-deploying_tls_1_3_the_great...

reply


This is gonna be interesting.

TLS 1.3 removes a whole lot of problematic constructions and greatly improves security. However, 0-RTT is the only piece that looks like a candidate to introduce new security problems, because it can allow replay attacks.

I'm pretty much waiting for some interesting attacks based on that showing up. But from the severity I expect things more like POODLE or BEAST (== relatively complicated to exploit) and less like Heartbleed.

(To be clear: I don't blame CF for enabling it, they have the problem on the radar and seem to take some precautions, as you can read in the blogpost.)

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: