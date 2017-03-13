- < 3lb weight
- Aluminum unibody
- High-quality trackpad
It's not a Macbook alternative. It might be a perfectly good workhorse computer and adequate laptop, but it's not an alternative to the light-and-sleek design that people want in a Macbook. Case in point, the Thinkpad series are excellent laptops, but they're not Macbook alternatives: they are rugged and functional, with easily replaceable parts and not super concerned about weight. That's fine--but I would never recommend one to someone who wants something like-Apple-but-not.
Having said that - this Orion does seem like a decent laptop for the money, and I'm sure there are plenty of people who want a decent Linux machine without the price premium of Dell's XPS range who will happily go for something like this.
>Design wise there’s nothing spectacular on show here. It’s almost but not quite ‘generic laptop’ but that’s fine.
>There was a point where I was considering digging out a mouse to help drive the OS.
I used a Dell XPS 13 (2013 model) Developer Edition at my last job and use a 2015 MacBook Pro 15" at my current job. The Dell was superb and served me well for 2 and a half years of work with no significant issues. However, my colleague had issues with overheating and resulting unintended shutdowns. If Dell continue their 'Project Sputnik' work I think they will be able to really challenge Apple's dominance as the go to developer machine. I'm definitely not the only person who thinks it's mad that in 2017 the developer community, which relies so heavily upon open source software, is effectively held hostage by the whims and machinations of Apple when it comes to their development OS (and thus, currently hardware too).
My current experience with the MacBook Pro is very good (once I installed several add-ons like TotalSpaces 2 to emulate Ubuntu workflow) but I feel the real reason dev teams are going for this option is the safety in numbers you get from everyone using the same machine which is also used by millions of other developers. It's a bit of a tired expression but the MacBooks do just work.
Disclosure: I'm registered as a Sager reseller (another company selling Clevo laptops), but I'm not actively selling their products.
Has killer looks thanks to its aluminium chassis and as added bonus contains hardware kill switches for radio (wifi/bluetooth) and audio/video (microphone/webcam) aswell.
As for the hardware I wouldn't say it's particularly "powerful". The screen is not on par, and coupled with a still lackluster DPI independence support in Linux, and it means a full 1080 resolution on a 14" screen. No dedicated GPU can be problematic for some. Also, the small touch pad does not look very inviting. Nothing is mentioned of what HDMI port there is, so likely HDMI 1.4. 1.8+KG for a 14" laptop.
Also, from the review:
> The desktop environment is subtly different to Windows or macOS, but the basic UI elements are all in the same place. It doesn’t work in exactly the same way as the more popular OS choices but it is 95 recent similar so the learning curve for the UI is very shallow. Given the vast majority of Windows users have had to transition to Windows 10 in the last few years with no major upsets, moving to Ubuntu should not be a problem.
This seems a little disingenuous. The learning curve for Linux is a lot higher than macOS or Windows, even for most basic of tasks. Then add the missing software that macOS and Windows users are used to, and that curve grows exponentially. Sure, if you dwell in the terminal all day, or just use cloud services, such as Gmail and Google Docs, that is not that much of a problem, but if you use other software on your machine, the chances of not having a direct alternative and having to learn a new paradigm is very high. Add to that the usually bad UI & UX that Linux software tends to have, and it's plain wrong and deceitful to say "subtly different" and "moving [...] should not be a problem".
It's a pattern I've noticed over the last few years in these types of articles, where the author just brushes away the inherent difficulty of changing an entire ecosystem to just "oh I just install Gimp instead of Photoshop and Terminator instead of iTerm, and all is good in the world. No, it really isn't unless that's all you don on that laptop, which isn't the case with most people.
For me the number one criteria for a laptop to be considered a "MacBook Pro Alternative" is an Apple-class trackpad. Without one, it's just another laptop.
My work laptop is a Dell Latitude E5470. It has both a trackpad and an imitation TrackPoint, and they're both utterly terrible. I have no idea how anybody at Dell thought it was a good idea to send it out in this state. I use an external wireless trackball to avoid RSI issues, but even if I didn't I would need something for this machine just because its internal pointing devices are so utterly frightful.
It seems as though the average user would be better off with the Ubuntu-pre-installed version of the XPS 13.
It'd be nice if they'd also offer a properly labelled 'Super' key, as this seems to be the default mapping for the key in this position.
