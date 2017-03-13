Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Orion Ubuntu Laptop Review: The Powerful MacBook Pro Alternative (forbes.com)
17 points by ewanspence 59 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 24 comments | favorite





I wish people wouldn't slap 'Macbook Pro/Air alternative' onto a laptop unless its form-factor actually resembles an MBA/MBP. If it doesn't have any of the following:

- < 3lb weight

- Aluminum unibody

- High-quality trackpad

It's not a Macbook alternative. It might be a perfectly good workhorse computer and adequate laptop, but it's not an alternative to the light-and-sleek design that people want in a Macbook. Case in point, the Thinkpad series are excellent laptops, but they're not Macbook alternatives: they are rugged and functional, with easily replaceable parts and not super concerned about weight. That's fine--but I would never recommend one to someone who wants something like-Apple-but-not.

I'm all for laptops that come with Linux as an option, but calling this a MacBook Pro alternative is a big stretch. People either buy the MBP for the build quality and materials, or for macOS, neither of which this seems to have - I'd give that title to Dell's XPS range at the moment.

Having said that - this Orion does seem like a decent laptop for the money, and I'm sure there are plenty of people who want a decent Linux machine without the price premium of Dell's XPS range who will happily go for something like this.

This seems like a "MacBook Pro Alternative" in that it is a "Laptop computer".

>Design wise there’s nothing spectacular on show here. It’s almost but not quite ‘generic laptop’ but that’s fine.

>There was a point where I was considering digging out a mouse to help drive the OS.

They lost me at plastic and the plethora of ports I would never use.

What's wrong with plastic? People seem to hate it in laptops and phones, but it has several advantages and only few disadvantages compared to glass and metal. It's lighter, cheaper, and usually protects innards better. I used to have Lumia phones with plastic cases for years, and they survived many drops - usually landed on an edge, which ended up with a dent, but not much more. The only advantages I see in other materials are aesthetics, heat conductivity (metal only) and scratch resistance (glass only).

How is having extra ports a bad thing?

If you don't use them, then it's just extra weigh, bulk and ugliness. I mean, VGA port, really?

Because Apple doesn't have them. So they must be bad.

'A Powerful MacBo...' would be a more accurate title - there are actually a few more options out there such as the Dell XPS Developer Edition or System76 offerings.

I used a Dell XPS 13 (2013 model) Developer Edition at my last job and use a 2015 MacBook Pro 15" at my current job. The Dell was superb and served me well for 2 and a half years of work with no significant issues. However, my colleague had issues with overheating and resulting unintended shutdowns. If Dell continue their 'Project Sputnik' work I think they will be able to really challenge Apple's dominance as the go to developer machine. I'm definitely not the only person who thinks it's mad that in 2017 the developer community, which relies so heavily upon open source software, is effectively held hostage by the whims and machinations of Apple when it comes to their development OS (and thus, currently hardware too).

My current experience with the MacBook Pro is very good (once I installed several add-ons like TotalSpaces 2 to emulate Ubuntu workflow) but I feel the real reason dev teams are going for this option is the safety in numbers you get from everyone using the same machine which is also used by millions of other developers. It's a bit of a tired expression but the MacBooks do just work.

This laptop is getting a fair amount of coverage, but as far as I can tell it isn't anything new. It's a rebranded Clevo laptop shipped with Ubuntu, just like the System 76 Lemur.

Disclosure: I'm registered as a Sager reseller (another company selling Clevo laptops), but I'm not actively selling their products.

First I'd heard of Entroware. They seem to sell several more https://www.entroware.com/store/laptops and only ship to UK, IE, DE, FR, IT, ES (according to their site footer). How long have they been shipping Linux-preinstall laptops and how's their record for service/support and minimizing need for proprietary blobs?

If this is a MacBook Pro alternative these guys probably haven't seen the Librems from Purism.

Has killer looks thanks to its aluminium chassis and as added bonus contains hardware kill switches for radio (wifi/bluetooth) and audio/video (microphone/webcam) aswell.

https://puri.sm/products/

These look great, but I wish they would bump that CPU up to a 6700HQ. Otherwise, for the price, I think I would rather pay for a XPS 15, since the specs are better.

It's interesting that Linux laptops still have VGA output; is there really a monitor in 2017 that does not support HDMI? Is for old (and usually terrible) KVM switches?

As for the hardware I wouldn't say it's particularly "powerful". The screen is not on par, and coupled with a still lackluster DPI independence support in Linux, and it means a full 1080 resolution on a 14" screen. No dedicated GPU can be problematic for some. Also, the small touch pad does not look very inviting. Nothing is mentioned of what HDMI port there is, so likely HDMI 1.4. 1.8+KG for a 14" laptop.

Also, from the review:

> The desktop environment is subtly different to Windows or macOS, but the basic UI elements are all in the same place. It doesn’t work in exactly the same way as the more popular OS choices but it is 95 recent similar so the learning curve for the UI is very shallow. Given the vast majority of Windows users have had to transition to Windows 10 in the last few years with no major upsets, moving to Ubuntu should not be a problem.

This seems a little disingenuous. The learning curve for Linux is a lot higher than macOS or Windows, even for most basic of tasks. Then add the missing software that macOS and Windows users are used to, and that curve grows exponentially. Sure, if you dwell in the terminal all day, or just use cloud services, such as Gmail and Google Docs, that is not that much of a problem, but if you use other software on your machine, the chances of not having a direct alternative and having to learn a new paradigm is very high. Add to that the usually bad UI & UX that Linux software tends to have, and it's plain wrong and deceitful to say "subtly different" and "moving [...] should not be a problem".

It's a pattern I've noticed over the last few years in these types of articles, where the author just brushes away the inherent difficulty of changing an entire ecosystem to just "oh I just install Gimp instead of Photoshop and Terminator instead of iTerm, and all is good in the world. No, it really isn't unless that's all you don on that laptop, which isn't the case with most people.

I stopped reading at: "The trackpad is probably the weakest link of the package."

For me the number one criteria for a laptop to be considered a "MacBook Pro Alternative" is an Apple-class trackpad. Without one, it's just another laptop.

No laptop these days should have a terrible trackpad. There's just no excuse for it anymore. It's like people producing Windows laptops without including a Precision Touchpad. Why would you do that to your customers?

My work laptop is a Dell Latitude E5470. It has both a trackpad and an imitation TrackPoint, and they're both utterly terrible. I have no idea how anybody at Dell thought it was a good idea to send it out in this state. I use an external wireless trackball to avoid RSI issues, but even if I didn't I would need something for this machine just because its internal pointing devices are so utterly frightful.

The blank lid is actually pretty cool. That being said, this doesn't look like the killer machine that will finally make 2017 the year of Linux on the desktop. It's a little too bland and unsexy.

It seems as though the average user would be better off with the Ubuntu-pre-installed version of the XPS 13.

> If we put "MacBook Pro" into our title, we'll get virality in views and ad revenue!

> Where you would normally find the Windows key is an Ubuntu key or Entroware’s own logo (you can customise this at purchase).

It'd be nice if they'd also offer a properly labelled 'Super' key, as this seems to be the default mapping for the key in this position.

Is there a powerful laptop which can be 'hackintoshed' to run macOS? Apple's current machines are unappealing. It feels like the mid-90s just before Apple started allowing Mac clones. Apple had given up producing appealing machines then too.

This is nowhere close to a Macbook, covered in plastic and fat ports sticking out, not to mention the trackpad is by the author's own admission subpar, which is a huge feature on the Macbooks, the trackpad is so beautiful to use.

VGA in 2017..?

Plenty of places still only have VGA connections for projectors - I have to use a TB3 to VGA dongle at least once a week.

It works for Lenovo. My 2016-era W540 doesn't have an HDMI port, only VGA.

