|Portainer.io v1.12 released
|We are proud to announce the release of Portainer.io v1.12, which now includes multi-user management, which is phase 1 of adding full roles based access control and multi-tenancy.
Lots of other fixes and enhancements too.
Breaking changes:
The docker endpoint used to proxy requests from Portainer API to the Docker API is not available at /api/docker/ anymore but is now available at /api/docker/<ENDPOINT_ID>/. This allows Portainer to proxy Docker requests to a specific endpoint.
New Features:
Multi-user management and User Access Control (UAC)
Improved services view
Add the ability to force remove an image
Add the ability to specify to add entries in the /etc/hosts when creating a container
Add the ability to publish all the ports of a container when creating a container (docker run -P equivalent)
Add the ability to specify the --privileged flags in the Apps Templates
Add the ability to specify and override volumes in the Apps Templates
Add the ability to specify a network field in the Apps Templates
Add the ability to specify a command field in the Apps Templates
Fixes:
Fix an issue when trying to access the node view
Portainer not running on IE11
Issue with long container commands
Minor changes:
Update warning information when defining the local endpoint using the wizard
Add the ability to select all endpoints via a checkbox
Remember selected items after an action in the containers view
Automatically redirect to the dashboard view when switching endpoint
Add some analytics and a way to disable it using a CLI flag
Display IP address of each node in the swarm view
Fix a typo on the loading screen
