We are proud to announce the release of Portainer.io v1.12, which now includes multi-user management, which is phase 1 of adding full roles based access control and multi-tenancy. Lots of other fixes and enhancements too. Breaking changes: The docker endpoint used to proxy requests from Portainer API to the Docker API is not available at /api/docker/ anymore but is now available at /api/docker/<ENDPOINT_ID>/. This allows Portainer to proxy Docker requests to a specific endpoint. New Features: Multi-user management and User Access Control (UAC) Improved services view Add the ability to force remove an image Add the ability to specify to add entries in the /etc/hosts when creating a container Add the ability to publish all the ports of a container when creating a container (docker run -P equivalent) Add the ability to specify the --privileged flags in the Apps Templates Add the ability to specify and override volumes in the Apps Templates Add the ability to specify a network field in the Apps Templates Add the ability to specify a command field in the Apps Templates Fixes: Fix an issue when trying to access the node view Portainer not running on IE11 Issue with long container commands Minor changes: Update warning information when defining the local endpoint using the wizard Add the ability to select all endpoints via a checkbox Remember selected items after an action in the containers view Automatically redirect to the dashboard view when switching endpoint Add some analytics and a way to disable it using a CLI flag Display IP address of each node in the swarm view Fix a typo on the loading screen