Let's build tic-tac-toe in Google spreadsheets
(
chancancode.tv
)
30 points
by
rarescruceat
1 hour ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
7 comments
|
favorite
minxomat
51 minutes ago
This is almost impossible to listen to. If one must have background music in a video, use some god damn sidechain compression. Or even better, drop the music. /rant
Aside from that - awesome.
reply
tantalor
37 minutes ago
What is sidechain compression?
reply
tetraodonpuffer
28 minutes ago
you put a compressor on the background music with the sidechain input set to the channel your microphone is on, so when you speak the music is automatically pushed to the background and you can actually hear the mic.
reply
nogenerix
27 minutes ago
Rather than having voice over and background music clashing at the same volume levels, the music level would decrease whenever the voice over signal is active.
reply
tantalor
12 minutes ago
Thanks! Confusing because I think "bitrate" when I hear "compression" but it actually refers to the volume level.
reply
elbigbad
28 minutes ago
In this case, it's basically where when the presenter is speaking, the music quiets at the exact moment, so you can hear more clearly but still have the music.
reply
trhaynes
1 hour ago
I love that he makes real mistakes and then shows how to debug them (using docs, debug output, etc).
reply
