Let's build tic-tac-toe in Google spreadsheets (chancancode.tv)
30 points by rarescruceat 1 hour ago | 7 comments





This is almost impossible to listen to. If one must have background music in a video, use some god damn sidechain compression. Or even better, drop the music. /rant

Aside from that - awesome.

What is sidechain compression?

you put a compressor on the background music with the sidechain input set to the channel your microphone is on, so when you speak the music is automatically pushed to the background and you can actually hear the mic.

Rather than having voice over and background music clashing at the same volume levels, the music level would decrease whenever the voice over signal is active.

Thanks! Confusing because I think "bitrate" when I hear "compression" but it actually refers to the volume level.

In this case, it's basically where when the presenter is speaking, the music quiets at the exact moment, so you can hear more clearly but still have the music.

I love that he makes real mistakes and then shows how to debug them (using docs, debug output, etc).

