Ask HN: How to deal with refusal to change code during reviews?

This particular programmer has 7-10 years of industry experience in various areas but lacks knowledge about this particular language/framework and doesn't have a lot of experience in day-to-day infrastructure operations. He will usually dismiss 60-80% of the feedback as not being important, not having an impact, or will flat out say "I will keep the code as-is" without giving a reason. We want to be an welcoming place and let people learn on the job but we worry that our codebase is becoming a minefield (someone started keeping a document with "future issues" we'll face). This isn't simply a junior programmer not knowing better. It's seems to be a mix of ignorance and arrogance. We worry he won't be around in an year or so, when things start to break.