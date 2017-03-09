Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Slack vs. Microsoft Teams vs. Google Hangouts (polly.ai)
15 points by someear 45 minutes ago | 2 comments





Why not Mattermost?

https://about.mattermost.com/

Own your data.

I think mattermost is an appealing alternative, but don't think it has the potential to dominate the enterprise market, but more develop as a successful niche player for the most security conscious companies. It's also something I imagine the other players will address at some point for some kind of a premium enterprise offering.

