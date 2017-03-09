Hacker News
Slack vs. Microsoft Teams vs. Google Hangouts
(
polly.ai
)
15 points
by
someear
45 minutes ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
2 comments
|
favorite
SubiculumCode
14 minutes ago
Why not Mattermost?
https://about.mattermost.com/
Own your data.
reply
someear
8 minutes ago
I think mattermost is an appealing alternative, but don't think it has the potential to dominate the enterprise market, but more develop as a successful niche player for the most security conscious companies. It's also something I imagine the other players will address at some point for some kind of a premium enterprise offering.
reply
