Cloud Functions for Firebase
firebase.google.com
32 points
by
Andrex
16 minutes ago
chuinard
5 minutes ago
As a 2+ year user of Firebase, this is long overdue. I built my own cloud function infrastructure using their Java SDK and Digital Ocean and I couldn't have built my app (ProBooks.com) without it. It's good to see Cloud Functions moving from Alpha to Beta!
