Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Cloud Functions for Firebase (firebase.google.com)
32 points by Andrex 16 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 1 comment | favorite





As a 2+ year user of Firebase, this is long overdue. I built my own cloud function infrastructure using their Java SDK and Digital Ocean and I couldn't have built my app (ProBooks.com) without it. It's good to see Cloud Functions moving from Alpha to Beta!

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: